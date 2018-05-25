Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer

There will be a three day revival at the House of Prayer, 5235 Dark Hollow Road, starting at 7 each night. There will be a different preacher each night. On May 31, Jack Shane Gabbard of McKee will be preaching, on June 1, Marlowe Napier of London will be preaching, and on June 2, Garrett Thomas of Beattyville will be preaching. Homecoming will be June 3, starting at noon. Sydney Sparks, Jr. will be preaching the homecoming event. Everyone welcome to attend.

SI Church of Christ

Everyone is invited to a Gospel Meeting at the South Irvine Church of Christ, June 3-6. The times will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The guest preacher will be Darrell Blankenship, minister for Charlotte Heights Church of Christ and teacher at Lipscomb High School in Nashville. Come join us for worship of God and proclamation of the Gospel of Christ. For more information call 606-975-0550.

