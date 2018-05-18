Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Dog Tick Farm, at McIntosh Hollow on Pitt’s Rd., will be the site of a retired railroad employees’ gathering on Saturday, May 19. Donald McIntosh, “Dog Tick,” is quite the gardener as is evident in the top photo. The cold wet spring didn’t stop him from raising an impressive bed of lettuce and onions.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Dog Tick’s Railroad Reunion began in 2006 as a simple affair with Eva Lou McIntosh cooking up sausage and biscuits for a couple of dozen retired railroaders.

Now in its 12th year, the size of the crowd-and the meal-just keeps growing as railroad retirees gather from Louisville, Hazard, and Jackson.

Donald McIntosh worked for the railroad for more than 40 years, when it was both L&N and CSX. He and his wife Eva Lou moved to “McIntosh holler” in the 80’s, where they built a welcoming cabin and filled the scenic little valley with vegetable gardens and apple and peach orchards.

Donald, or “Dog Tick,” as he is known to his friends, loves to garden, and he tends everything from a rhubarb patch to a patch of horseradish from which he makes homemade horseradish sauce.

He’s generous with what he raises, too, and many friends and family members are beneficiaries of the produce he grows.

Besides the railroad reunion, the McIntoshes now host the McIntosh family reunion and Eva Lou’s Fielder cousins every year. They also host numerous other cookouts and get-togethers.