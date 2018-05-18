Follow me, if you dare, for a short adventure into a world like no other. First, let us tumble down a rabbit hole and into a place called Wonderland. What would happen if a modern day Alice fell into the same old Wonderland? Come join us and find out! River City Player’s is proud to present “Alice@Wonderland”, a modern twist on Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic Alice in Wonderland.

“Alice@Wonderland”, by Jonathan Yukich and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado, is RCP’s first ever all-youth play—director to cast! Our cast ranges from age 5 to 16. Come meet us in the Estill County High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 18th and the 20th at 3 p.m.; we’ll lead you on an adventure you won’t forget. Ticket prices will be $10 for adults and $5 for students, 6 and under are free. We’ve enjoyed bringing “Alice@Wonderland” to life and look forward to seeing you soon!

Director: Leslie Harris

Leslie Harris’s fascination with the stage began six years ago, after seeing her first play at the Lexington Children’s Theater. It was love. Soon she attended River City Player (RCP)’s theater camp, which led acting roles, and the delightfully addictive spiral continued: RCP taught her much about acting and acting about herself. Christmas 2017 gifted Leslie the opportunity to work as the Assistant Director in “The Rented Christmas”; that experience and the continued support of RCP prepared Leslie to direct her first play, “Alice@Wonderland.” Leslie is deeply appreciative of the talent and hard work of her cast has poured into the production and is proud to present the fruit of much shared labor to the community.