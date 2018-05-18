Pamela Kay Brandenburg, 61

Pamela Kay Brandenburg, 61, of Worrells Road in Irvine, died Monday, May 7 in Richmond. She was born October 16, 1956, in Urbana, Ohio, a daughter of the late Almassa and Florence Gray Covey. She retired from the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government where she was an insurance coordinator. She had lived in Estill County most of her life and was a member of the Lancaster Church of God in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Brandenburg.

She is survived by two daughters, Candace Tate (Michael), and Bethany Brooke Brandenburg Mahmoud (Mohamed), a son, Jeremy Brandenburg (Patricia); five sisters, Diana Covey Frymyer, Sherry Covey, Leatha Covey Berger, Carolyn Covey, and Mickey Covey Embs; three brothers, Coleman Covey, Al Covey, and Gary Covey; five grandchildren, Deondre Tate, Tionna Tate, Ciara Bishop, Adam Farag, and Sofia Farag; an honorary sister, Beverly Reynolds; and roommate and beloved sister-in-law, Rene Brandenburg.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Covey, and Leon Covey.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, May 12, at the Lancaster Church of God with Pastor Butch Payne and Bro. Richard Ussery officiating. Burial in the Brandenburg Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Tate, Deondre Tate, Mohamed Farag, Tim Witt, Bryan Wilson, and Dwyane Covey. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Joyce Mae Hall, 85

Joyce Mae Hall, 85, of Tipton Ridge in Ravenna died Wednesday, May 9, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born April 3, 1933 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marshall and Barbara Moreland Tipton. She was a homemaker, a member of the First Church of God and enjoyed watching WLJC. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Hall, Sr.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Neal of Estill County, and Glenda (Kendall) Baber of Estill County; three sons, Hobert (Shelia K.) Hall, Jr. of Estill County, Dwight Hall of Estill County, and Michael Hall of Estill County; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Magalene Tipton, Frances Henry, Stella Tipton, Marie Eaton, Lula Arthur, and Lilly Grey; four brothers, Marshall Tipton, Jr., Ollie Tipton, Dick Ashcraft, and Gentry Tipton; two grandchildren, Hillary Karen Hall, and Lilly Paige Hall; a daughter-in-law, Connie Hall; and a son-in-law, Charles Ray Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, May 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Jerry Glenn Rice, 68

Jerry Glynn Rice, 68, died Friday, May 11, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center following a long illness. He was born May 23, 1949 in Richmond and was the son of the late Donald and Aileen Owen Rice. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and had worked at Bundy Tubing, Bluegrass Army Depot, Diebold, Inc. and was the owner of Steel Restoration. He was a member and elder of the South Irvine Christian Church. He was a member of the Mischief Band for 31 years. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Vaughn Rice; a son, Jeremy Rice of Lexington; a daughter, Whitney Rice of Irvine; a sister, Sherry (Ron) Newlin of Irvine; two nephews, Ron Newlin of Irvine, and Dustin Newlin of Texas; a niece, Kelly Rice (Jimmy) Cecil; a beloved mother-in-law, Barbara Vaughn of Irvine; two brothers of the heart, Marvin (Pam) Patrick, and Buddy Joe (Christine) Smyth.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Scott Rice.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Chism and Bro. Glendon Mays officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

James Wayne Moninger, 85

James Wayne Moninger, 85, of Ashwood Place in Frankfort died Monday, May 7, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. He was born September 20, 1932 in New Freeport, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Russell and Mary Smith Moninger. He was retired from the Dakota Gasification Plant and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Nazarene Church, the Irvine Masonic Lodge 137 F&AM and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Hall Moninger.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandy (Warren, Jr.) Toler of Irvine; two sons, Wally (Vicki) Moninger of Grandview, Indiana, and Randy (Stephanie) Moninger of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren, Warren Toler, III, Nicholas Moninger, Cassie Toler, Kara Moninger, James Moninger, Kristin Moninger, and Casey Moninger; six great grandchildren, Gretchyn Rawlins, Carson Moninger, Ryder Rawlins, Cade Toler, Ava Toler, and Dean Moninger.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Watson; and two brothers, Harold Moniger, and Charles Moninger.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha Senters Riddell, 75

Bertha Senters Riddell, 75, widow of Paul Riddell, died Wednesday, May 9, at Baptist Health in Richmond. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Willie and Eva Hisle Senters. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Lois Estes and Wanda Riddell; her brothers, Wesley Senters, Clyde Senters, and Cloyd Senters; her sisters, Gladys Still, Mamie Gordon, and Emily Stone.

Survivors include her sons, Tim (Vonda) Riddell, Robin (April) Riddell, Gary (Patty) Riddell, Paul (Gina) Riddell Jr., Ernest (Deesha) Riddell, Matthew (Amanda) Riddell; her daughters, Tammy Samantha (Shannon) Cole, Rhonda Willis, Paula (David) Hopkins, Jennifer (Willie) Larrison; her brother, Chester Senters; her sisters, Opal Riddell, Naomi Walling, and Gracie Estes; 24 grandchildren, 28 great grand-children, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services were held Monday, May 14, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial in the Gary Riddell Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matthew Riddell, Jeff Wilson, Thomas Addison, DJ Cole, Alex Cole, and David Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Riddell, Kaden Riddell, Landen Newton, Claude Willis III, Dwight Riddell, and Logan Riddell.

Bradford “Shorty” Doyle, 74

Bradford “Shorty” Doyle,74, of Little Doe Creek Road in Irvine died Tuesday, May 8, after a long illness. He was born March 31, 1944 in Jessamine County and was the son of the late Granville Pearl and Lilly Mae Alcorn Doyle. He was a former South East Coal Company employee and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a charter member and Deacon of the Old Time Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Tuggle Doyle; two daughters, Bambi Doyle of Estill County, and Jennifer (Chris) Noland of Estill County; two sons, Allen (Tammy) Doyle of Estill County, and Scotty (Ruth) Doyle of Estill County; a brother, Bobby (Gay) Doyle of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Chelsey) Doyle, Kristian Doyle, Dakota Doyle, Rebecca Doyle, Raven (Michael) Curtis, Levi Kerby, and Brayden Noland; and two great grandchildren, Paisley Doyle, and Cass Curtis.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clay Doyle, and Leroy Doyle.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, May 12, at the Old Time Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Chaney officiating. Burial at the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bambi Doyle, Jennifer Noland, Allen Doyle, Scotty Doyle, Levi Kerby, and Jacob Doyle. Honorary Pallbearers were Braydon Noland, and Solomon Doyle. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.