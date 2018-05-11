Stephen Dalton McQueen, 95 Hilltop Rd., Irvine, Ky., will have his eagle scout court of honor ceremony on Sunday, May 20th, at 3 p.m. at Richmond First Presbyterian Church, 330 West Main Street, Richmond, Kentucky. Stephen’s eagle scout project was completed at Aldersgate Church Camp in Estill County, where he supervised other scouts, scout leaders and adult volunteers to construct an enclosed gardening area for the camp. The garden area is meant to serve as an enrichment activity for the campers and will also serve as a supplemental food source for the camp kitchen. While working on the project, he assisted the camp with some other needed work with the help of Dwight Rogers, a camp staff member. Stephen is a member of Boy Scout Troop 401 and is the son of Maliea Short McQueen and Tracy McQueen, Jr. All scouters and friends are invited to attend.