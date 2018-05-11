By Karen Steinhauser

CV&T Contributor

As I am writing this, it is Sunday night. My husband and I have just returned from the local homeless shelter. Normally we would have been at church for our Sunday evening service, but we wanted to be with our son Jason this evening. As you know from past columns, Jason has worked at the shelter for almost four years. This evening was his last official shift at the shelter. He is moving on to a job that will be full time and with more pay. This was a very difficult decision for him; but one made out of financial necessity.

We gathered there tonight along with his boss, a fellow employee and the current clients, for a celebration of his past service there. It was one of my most proud moments as a mother when Jason’s boss talked about him and read what he had written to him. It is one that I will proudly share.

His boss, who is also a longtime friend of mine, spoke of Jason and his sewing. He mentioned all the various things Jason had repaired for the homeless. He had repaired coats, pants, shirts, backpacks, jeans and virtually anything else that might have needed to be sewn. My son is quite the tailor. He would sometimes take his sewing basket to work with him. As he saw a need there, he decided to fill it. He used one of his gifts to be a blessing. I remember having spoken with him, on his day off, when he would be dropping off pants that he had hemmed for someone that had a job interview. As his boss spoke, he pointed out that Jason wasn’t just sewing stitches, but he was sowing seeds of kindness.

He went on to mention, something I’ve had many folks tell me, the one thing that stands out about Jason; he is ALWAYS kind to EVERYONE! Not one time had they ever seen him angry. What a reputation to have! I couldn’t have been any more proud of Jason if he was a brain surgeon. I realize the world measures success by the amount of money you make and degrees earned. I’m not discounting having a job that pays well or a college degree. Both of those are great things, but they are not what people will remember you for.

I knew without a doubt that his kindness had touched many hearts when one of the clients, with misty eyes, threatened to duct tape Jason to the wall because he didn’t want him to leave. Jason’s boss so graciously offered to keep him on the payroll so he could fill in as he is needed and is able. Our family will continue to stay involved at the shelter as the cause of homelessness is near and dear to our hearts.

I had pondered in my heart what I might write for Mother’s Day. Tonight I was reminded of one of the greatest blessings of being a mother. To know I have raised a kind and compassionate human being. I shall sleep with a heart that is full. Of all the things we can be in this world, may we remember to be kind.

I hope we will meet again next week as you settle down someplace quiet. Maybe you will find a beautiful spot at sunset as the day is drawing to a close, sip on a cup of tea and look around at all the beauty God has given us to enjoy; as we talk about what’s on my heart and most importantly what can be learned from it.

As always, God bless.

Karen Sparks Steinhauser is an Estill County native who now resides in Richmond, Kentucky. She is a Christian children’s author and speaker. If you wish to contact her or schedule her for an event, you may do so by email at Karensteinhauser7@gmail.com or by phone at 859-893-1758.