Dorothy Lee Hall, 86

Dorothy Lee Hall, 86, of Winchester Road in Irvine Died Saturday, January 13, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born July 17, 1931, the daughter of the late Julia Gains Barber. She retired from the University of Kentucky. Her passions were reading biographies and ballroom dancing. She will be remembered for her warmth, grace, courage, and kindness.

She is survived by a son, David Hall; a brother, Eddie Ballard; her beloved cat, Sunny; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Faye Evans; and a son, Daniel Thomas Hall.

Funeral services will be Thursday May 10, at 1p.m,, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals in Irvine, KY.

Kathy L. Turner, 56

Kathy L. Turner, 56, of Sandridge Road in Waco died Sunday, May 6, at the Baptist Health Richmond following a long illness. She was born July 2, 1961 in Estill County and was the daughter of Glendon Hardy and the late Darlene Norton Hardy. She was a former KI employee and was a member of the Victory Tabernacle.

Survivors in addition to her father include her husband, Arvel Turner, Jr.; two daughters, Kristie East and husband, Craig of Lexington, and Paige Hall and husband, Kenneth of Stanford; a son, Blake Turner of Waco; two sisters, Jennifer Tipton of Waco, and Robin Turpin and husband, Todd of Richmond; and a brother, Greg Hardy and wife, Sharon of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Dixon; and a brother, Bobby Hardy.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 10, 7 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40223.

Janet Woosley, 64

Janet Woosley, 64, of Laurel Street in Irvine died Monday, April 30, at her home following a long illness. She was born September 9, 1953 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Maggie Marcum Isaacs. She was a homemaker and a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Woosley; a daughter, Virginia Gayle Bishop of Richmond; two sons, Michael Don Bishop of Irvine, and Lewis Alan Cole of Richmond; three sisters, Arzella Crawford, Grethel Bicknell, and Judy Richardson; two brothers, Darrell Isaacs, and Odale Isaacs; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maggie Katherine Cole; and a sister, Bobbie Ruth Gordon.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, May 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial at the Marcum Cemetery.

Lohris Wayne Johnson, 78

Lohris Wayne Johnson, 78, of Wimauma, Florida, died Saturday, April 28, at his home following a short illness. He was born January 23, 1940, in Estill County, a son of the late Rev. Roy C. and Hazel Dee Hall Johnson. He was a self employed construction worker and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He attended the Friendship Baptist Church in Wimauma. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Morefield Johnson.

He is survived by four daughters: Karen Johnson of Newport, Tabby Johnson of Newport, Diane Martin (Johnny) of Florida, and Rita Spurlock (Dale) of Berea; four sons: Randy Johnson of Newport, Mark Johnson of Newport, Danny Friend of Ravenna, and Harold Friend (Adrian) of Ravenna; four sisters, Wave Vickers (Don) of Alexandria, Sue Orme (Junior) of Cold Springs, Libby Watson (Kenny) of Ravenna, and Patty Riddell (Gary) of Irvine; a brother, Roger Johnson of Irvine; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is also preceded in death by three siblings, Kathy Johnson, Orval Johnson, and Lenville Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Gary Dale Wasson, 63

Gary Dale Wasson, 63, of Lunsford Hollow Road in McKee died Thursday, May 3, at his home following a long illness. He was born September 20, 1954 in Madison County and was the son of the late Orville Clay and Emma Elizabeth Crowe Wasson. He was a member of the Gum Springs Church of God and attended the House of Prayer. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his sister, Eva Lee Baker Jones of McKee; two nephews, Orville Clay Wasson, II, and Eric Lee Wasson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Shirley Gene Wasson.

Funeral services wiere conducted Saturday, May 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick McGee and Bro. Sidney Sparks officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Elvis Simp Young, 59

Elvis Simp Young, 59, of Winchester Road in Irvine died Thursday, May 3, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born February 8, 1959 in Lee County and was the son of the late Joe Young, Jr. and Juanita Newton Young. He was a salesman with Bunt Gross Auto Sales and a United States Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Young; three sons, Joshua Young of Madison County, Seth Young of Clark County, and Ethan Young of Estill County; a sister, Loretta Young of Estill County; and two brothers, Ronnie Young of Estill County, and Charles Young of Estill County.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Abney; and two brothers, Wayne Young, and Ricky Young.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, May 12, 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Bro. Gary Meredith officiating.

Edward “Eddie” Eugene Marcum, 44

Edward “Eddie” Eugene Marcum, 44, of Lincoln Ave, in Irvine died on Tuesday, May 1, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, after a short illness. He was born in Estill County on July 23, 1973. He was the son of Veronica Welch and Edward Earl Marcum.

In addition to his parents he is survived by an 11 year old son, Dylan Marcum; dear friend and brother, David A. Tipton; other brothers, Jeffery Nilhas, Brian Nilhas, Wayne Marcum, and a special friend, Crystal Atkins.

A memorial service is planned for May 12, at the Caldwell Cemetery at Patsy, above Cobbhill. Family and close friends are invited to attend. A procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 from the park and ride at the fair barn.

Edgar Lee Winkle, 81

Edgar Lee Winkle, 81, of Wagersville Road in Irvine died Sunday, April 29, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. He was born January 27, 1937 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Loutisha Cox Winkle. He was a retired employee of Gibson Greeting Cards and a member of the South Irvine Christian Church. He served in the United States Army.

He is survived by a sister, Alfie Wilson of New Mexico; two brothers, James A. Winkle of Winchester, and Lowell D. Winkle of New Mexico; special friends, Betty Miller of Irvine, and Ronald Miller of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Lowery, and Louise Winkler.

Private graveside services were conducted Thursday, May 3, at the Sparks Cemetery with Bro. Glendon Mays officiating. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Steve Rose, Glendon Mays, Ronald Miller, and James Atwood Winkle.