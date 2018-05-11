American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament

The American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament will be Saturday, May 12, beginning at 3 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament will go to help Susie Officer with medical expenses as she has been undergoing cancer treatments. Entry fee will be $10. There will be food and lots of fun.

American Legion Post 79 help Helping Hands

Help us help Helping Hands at American Legion Post 79, events now until June 30. Please bring a can of food to help children for the summer. Each non-perishable item that you bring you will get your name put in a hat for a prize valued at $50 or more. Winner will be drawn June 30 at the car show.

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout will be Saturday, June 30. Car and Bike registration is $15, Model cars $2 per entry, PinUp entry is free. For more information please call Miss Ima Jean at 859-749-2489 or Kim Richardson at 606-975-5165.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Arts Council Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15th. If the Pickin’ in the Park Concert moves indoors, we will meet across the street at the Irvine United Methodist Church basement. All members are welcome to attend. Prospective members are welcome too. Watch for emails or Facebook for any changes.

Blood Drive

Save a Kentucky patient’s life and make Mom proud at the blood drive on Sat., May 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. Every donor will receive a $10 Walmart Gift Card! To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Walk-ins are also welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting will be Monday, May 14, at the Estill County Extension Office. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be door prizes so make sure that you register at the door.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Estill County Retired Teachers

The Estill County Retired Teachers will have their annual picnic on Monday, May 14, at the Wisemantown Methodist Church Pavilion, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Bonny volunteered to grill chicken again, so the rest can bring a covered dish.

ECHS Class of 1970 Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 Reunion will be Saturday, June 30, beginning at 2 p.m., at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All teachers and staff of Class of 1969 and 1971 are welcome. Everyone will pay for their own meal. For more information, contact Linda at (859) 588-2904 oe email @ linda233@rocketmail.com .

Farmers Market Opens Friday

The Estill County Farmers Market will open this Friday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Estill County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679. Also, look for farmers market vendors at the Moonlight Market.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Leave the advanced class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Or, leave the beginning class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now! Estill County Adult Education Skills U. 606-723-7323

4-H encourages “Adopt-a Camper”

The Estill County 4-H would like to encourage the community to “Adopt-a-Camper” this year. For a $60 donation, you can help send a local child to 4-H Camp this summer. This is a great opportunity for you to help enrich the lives of local children. Remember, all donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet on Thursday, May 10th at 9 a.m. at the Estill County Public Library. We will be traveling to Berea for a Field Trip. You must already have permission slip turned in to Amy Hughes to attend this event. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Brian McKinney and the Robotics Team at ECMS will present the program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Lions Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be hold their Spring Pancake Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church at 270 Main Street on Saturday, May 19, from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Adult ticket or admission is still $5, with children age 3 and under being free. Ages 4 through 10 are $3. The menu is scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Watch for big yellow sign on the street outside the church, and we’ll see you there. Thank you for supporting you Lions Club.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: May 11, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

River City Players

River City Players presents “Alice @ Wonderland” at ECHS Auditorium, Friday, May 18th at 7 p.m. The door opens at 6:30 p.m. On, Sunday, May 20th at 3 p.m., the door opens at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Adults $10, students 6 to 18 years, $5, children under 6 years are free. Make plans to attend this all children’s performance. Please visit our facebook page to see cast bio’s.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We are trying out a Baby and Me Storytime for children birth to three years of age with our current Friday storytime kids. Come and try us out. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.