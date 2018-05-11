Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a sing at the House of Prayer, 535, Dark Hollow Road, Saturday, May 12, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be The New Harvest Brothers from Virginia and the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mother’s Day Guest Speaker and Revival Services

The Ravenna Church of God will be having a Special Guest Speaker for our Mother’s Day Service. Evangelist and Singer, Phyllis Arvin Rawlins will be with us for the 10:45 a.m. service. Phyllis is from Kokomo, Indiana and formerly from Irvine. She will be with us Monday through Wednesday for a Revival, starting at 7 p.m. each night. All are invited to join us. For further information, call Pastor Willie Hargus Gordon at 723-2898.

Movie Night at RCC

Movie night at Ravenna Christian Church will be on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

The menu will be Italian. We will watch Tim Hawkins, a stand up Christian comedian, in his dvd ‘Insanitized.’ Come join us for a good meal, a good laugh, and great fellowship! Everyone welcome!

New Bethel Baptist Church # 1, Barnes Mountain, Singing

There will be a singing at New Bethel Baptist Church #1, Barnes Mountain, on Saturday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The guest singers will be the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served following the service. Everyone welcome.

Old Time Baptist Singing

Old Time Baptist Church will be having a Gospel singing on Saturday, May 12, beginning at 7 p.m. Featured singers will be Chaston and Shayla Carroll. Everyone is welcome to attend.

River Drive Christian

Everyone is invited to attend River Drive Christian Church for the Morning Worship Service on Mother’s Day, May 13, starting at 10:45 a.m. The worship service will be led by Zach Shelton and 64 to Grayson. This promises to be a great day for everyone.