Boy Scout Troop 144, Cub Scout Pack 144 and Girl Scout Troop 7182 teamed up to build a handicap ramp for a local family. Special thanks to Meade’s Do-it Center, D.J.True Value, 84 Lumber and Lowes of Winchester for donating all the supplies.

Also, a special thanks to Mel Goolman, Brad Goolman, Jason Baber, Shayne Puckett, Shawn Richardson, and Will Turner for helping the boys and girls with the project.

Heather Fox and Tamara Flynn are much appreciated for helping feed the group.