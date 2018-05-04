Sammie Lawson King, 74

Sammie Lawson King, 74, of Barnes Mountain Road, in Irvine, died Wednesday, April 25, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, following a long illness. He was born October 13, 1943, in Estill County, a son of the late Willie and Emily Jane Reece King. He was the owner of Sammie’s Furniture and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He attended the Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Williams King; two sons, Sammie Glen King (Chastity) of Estill County, and Ricky Allen Isaacs (Shirley) of Lee County; a sister, Loretta Hobbs (Bob) of Ohio; a brother, Paul King of Estill County; four grandchildren, Lynn Griffin, Ricky Isaacs Jr., Brittney King, and Aiden King; two great grandchildren, Hannah Isaacs, and Mackensley Griffin.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Juanita Morris, Troy King, Miles King, Snowden King, and Lloyd King.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Bowles and Bro. Ricky Isaacs officiating. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Buster Isaacs, Chris Griffin, Justin Riddell, Jim Barnett, Tracy Jones, Jeff Crouch, and Jeffrey Crouch.Honorary Pallbearer was Howie Lynch.

Travis Edward Tipton, 24

Travis Edward Tipton, 24, of Pryse Road in Irvine, died Tuesday, April 24, at his home. He was born February 17, 1994, in Sumpter County, South Carolina, a son of Edward Daniel Sr. and Linda Workman Tipton. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and was a member of the South Irvine Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a sister, Sara Danielle Tipton of Estill County; and two brothers, Edward Daniel Tipton, Jr. of Estill County, and Benjamin Walker Tipton of Estill County

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 5 at River Drive Christian Church in Irvine from 3-7pm. It will be a “come as you are, shoes optional” gathering. Feel free to stay the entire time, or come and go. This will be a time to remember Travis and share memories. All are welcome! The only thing I ask is for you to bring “ Positive vibes”… Travis didn’t like negativity. Refreshments will also be available.

Daniel Lewis “D.L” Todd, 75

Daniel Lewis “D.L” Todd, 75, husband of Phyllis Watson Todd died April 21, at his home. He was a Marine Vietnam Veteran and retired from Rockwell International. He was also a Mason at the Stafford Lodge. He was the son of the late Elmer Thaddeus and Lillian Estes Todd.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Watson Todd; a son Daniel Lewis Todd, Jr.; a daughter, Emma Janet Richardson (Darrell); a stepdaughter, Amy Carol Preston (Kevin); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Danielle Meseicz, Gabrielle Amber Sarbaugh, Clay Evan Cocanougher (Crystal); a great grandson, David Cremeens, a brother, Darrell Lee Todd (Pam); and a sister, Melba Jean Bush.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Thaddeus and Lillian Estes Todd; and a sister, Meredith Todd Dunaway.

He chose cremation and no service as he wished.