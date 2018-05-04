American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament

The American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament will be Saturday, May 12, beginning at 3 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament will go to help Susie Officer with medical expenses as she has been undergoing cancer treatments. Entry fee will be $10. There will be food and lots of fun.

American Legion Post 79 help Helping Hands

Help us help Helping Hands at American Legion Post 79, events now until June 30. Please bring a can of food to help children for the summer. Each non-perishable item that you bring you will get your name put in a hat for a prize valued at $50 or more. Winner will be drawn June 30 at the car show.

American Legion Post 79

Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout will be Saturday, June 30. Car and Bike registration is $15, Model cars $2 per entry, PinUp entry is free. For more information please call Miss Ima Jean at 859-749-2489 or Kim Richardson at 606-975-5165.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Basement Sale

St Elizabeth Church, at 322 Fifth St, in Ravenna, will have its May basement sale on Thur., May 3, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

Save a Kentucky patient’s life and make Mom proud at the blood drive on Sat., May 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. Every donor will receive a $10 Walmart Gift Card! To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Walk-ins are also welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting will be Monday, May 14, at the Estill County Extension Office. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be door prizes so make sure that you register at the door.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You you do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Leave the advanced class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Or, leave the beginning class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now! Estill County Adult Education Skills U. 606-723-7323

4-H encourages “Adopt-a Camper”

The Estill County 4-H would like to encourage the community to “Adopt-a-Camper” this year. For a $60 donation, you can help send a local child to 4-H Camp this summer. This is a great opportunity for you to help enrich the lives of local children. Remember, all donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

GED

The next official GED test date in Estill County is May 12. Call 723-2323.

Hargett Volunteer Fundraiser

The Hargett Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary will have a fundraising meeting on Thursday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to help in supporting our local community fire dept. please attend this meeting.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information, contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: May 11, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 8, at Cattleman’s Roadhouse in Mt. Sterling. All former Winchester Sylvania employees are welcome to join us for lunch!

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We are trying out a Baby and Me Storytime for children birth to three years of age with our current Friday storytime kids. Come and try us out. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information, contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.