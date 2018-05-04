Benefit Singing at Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly

There will be a benefit singing at Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly on Saturdat, May 5. The contributions will be used for the burial expenses for James Earl Muncy, Sr. Everyone is welcome. Any questions, please call 606-643-5678.

Full Gospel Yard Sale

Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry, located at 400 Duck Wear Rd., Irvine, will have a church yard sale on Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, beginning at 8 a.m.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a sing at the House of Prayer, 535, Dark Hollow Road, Saturday, May 12, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be The New Harvest Brothers from Virginia and the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Movie Night at RCC

Movie night at Ravenna Christian Church will be on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

The menu will be Italian. We will watch Tim Hawkins, a stand up Christian comedian, in his dvd ‘Insanitized.’ Come join us for a good meal, a good laugh, and great fellowship! Everyone welcome!

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church Saturday, May 5, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Jack Cornett Singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Three Bridges to perform at Ravenna Church of the Nazarene

You have seen them on TV! Now see them LIVE on Sunday, May 6, beginning at 10:45 a.m., at Ravenna Church of the Nazarene, 530 Main Street, Ravenna. Everyone welcome to attend. Church office 606-723-4259.