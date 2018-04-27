By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Fire spread to the top of the mountain behind Broadway on Saturday evening after escaping a backyard on North Madison in Irvine. The fire swept through approximately 100 acres, according to Irvine Fire Chief Tony Murphy.

Murphy said that flames burned high and looked like a “California wildfire,” as they spread up the mountain behind Irvine on Saturday evening, leaving a ring of fire visible around the mountain from miles away.

As many as 17 homes were threatened by the flames. Murphy said some siding melted on two of the houses, but no one was hurt.

Irvine fire fighter Chad Neal said it appears someone was burning trash on North Madison Avenue on Saturday afternoon, and left the fire unattended. The wind picked up the flames, which spread to a thicket growing around an old garage.

The thicket went up in flames quickly, and the garage burned, as well as an older pick-up truck.

About 100 acres of woodland eventually were burned, as a stiff breeze caused the fire to spread quickly.

Murphy said his department used more than 4,000 feet of hose as they battled the flames. Estill, Ravenna, and Hargett Fire Departments responded to the fire, as well as the Division of Forestry.

The fire was under control by 1:30 on Sunday morning, but Murphy said he was glad to see the rain on Monday.