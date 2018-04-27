Christopher Stanley Estes, 41

Christopher Stanley Estes, 41, died February 6, at his home. He was born December 13, 1975, the son of the late John and Ida Estes. He was native of Winchester, Kentucky but lived the past 12 years in Irvine, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Flora Estes; a son, Christopher Stanley “CJ” Estes, Jr. of Irvine; a sister, Nancy (Jeff) Brookshire of Winchester; his brothers, Danny (Stella) Estes of Alabama, Dewey (Paula) Estes of Clay City, and Delbert Estes of Winchester; his half brothers, Henry Estes of Clay City, and John Estes of Clay City; his in-laws Allen and Margie Ramey; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; sevral aunts and uncles, cousins, and special friends that he considered family.

He was preceeded in death by three children, Wesley Allen Ramey Estes, Destiny Grace Estes, and Christian Charles Estes.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m., at the Winchester Community Chuurch, 123 Franklin Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky with bro. Jackie Stamper officiating.

Billy Bradford Mansfield, 65

Billy Bradford Mansfield, 65, of Red Lick Road died Thursday, April 19, at Lakeview Villa, after a long illness. He was born July 15, 1952, in Estill County, the son of the late Billy Earl and Louise Johnson Mansfield. He was a retired police officer and truck driver.

Survivors include his son, Steven Earl (Melinda) Mansfield of Irvine; his daughter, Ginger Lynn (Chris Becraft) Powell; his grandchildren, Virgina Renea Mansfield, Misty Dawn Mansfield, Ashley Davis, Hayley Powell, Ryan Bradford Becraft; his great-grandchildren, Abigail LeAnn Hands, Sara Virgina Lynn Davis, Isabella Lois Mansfield, Michael Eli Powell, and Shady Cheslee Rose.

Services weree held Monday, April 23, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial in the Johnson Cemetery.

Edyth Lee Sparks Puckett, 79

Edyth Lee Sparks Puckett, 79, of Broadway in Irvine died Friday, April 20, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born August 30, 1938, in Estill County, a daughter of the late James “J.D.” Daniel and Lilyrene Neal Sparks. She retired from the Ravenna Greenhouse and was a member of the Ravenna Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by a son, Tony Puckett of Greenville, South Coarolina; six siblings, Cathalene Puckett of Ravenna, Ray Sparks (Donna) of Mursfreesboro, Tennessee, Sterling Sparks of Dayton, Ohio, Woody Sparks (Darlene) of Dayton, Ohio, Phil Sparks (Alma) of Dayton, Ohio, and Joe Sparks (Debbie) of Venice, Florida; 13 nieces and nephews, Barry Puckett (Lynda), Shurla Cooper (Raymond), Jeff Sparks, Todd Sparks (Melissa), Terri Blankenship, Gwenna Winegarner (Rob), Candy Sparks, Carrie Sparks, Jaime Copeland (Randy), Bobby Sparks, Heather Dryer (Bobby), James Sparks (Melissa), and Rachel Sparks; several great nieces and nephews; a great-great nephew and two great-great nieces that she considered grandchildren, Reid Turner, Maci Turner, and Cooper Rogers.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Puckett.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, April 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Willie Hargus Gordon officiating. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Barry Puckett, Raymond Cooper, Matt Turner, Josh Rogers, Connor Blankenship, and Logan Blankenship.

Mary Jo Gould, 95

Mary Jo Gould, 95, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, died November 2, 2017. She was born September 19, 1922, in Irvine, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ed and Joanna Strong.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Drilling (Joe) of Milford, Ohio, Priscilla Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, and Patrice Deaton (Macon) of Punta Gorda, Florida; her brother, Guy Strong of Winchester, Kentucky; several granddaughters, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hugh Gould.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 21, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine, Kentucky.

Those wanting to send an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories, and condolences on the online guest book.

James Parrigan Martin, II, 67

James Parrigan Martin, II, 67, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine died Tuesday, April 17, at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. He was born August 13, 1950 in Madison Co. and was the son of the late James Parrigan and Rebecca Jean Sparks Martin. He was a retired engineer with CSX and attended the Calvary Baptist Church. He had served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Madison Co. Beekeepers Association and the Estill Co. Beekeepers Asssociation . He was a Kentucky Colonel and had lived in Estill Co. most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Newton Martin; two sons, Steven Tyler (Laurie) Martin of Estill County, and Seth Tucker Martin of Estill County; two sisters, Rebecca (Jack) Dice of Estill County, Jamie (Gary) Ballard of Estill County; a brother, Ralph Martin of Estill County; and two grandchildren, Samantha Jane Martin, and James Tyler Martin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Edward Martin.

Memorial services were conducted Friday, April 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Marc McLean offiaciating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Austin Nathaniel Hughes, 21

Austin Nathaniel Hughes, 21, of Queensborough Drive in Berea died Monday, April 16, 2017. He was born February 16, 1997 in Bessemer, Alabama and was the son of Jeremy Hughes and Kelly Henderson. He was a Hitachi employee and a member of the Off-Roading Club. He had lived in Alabama most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Kelly Henderson of Estill County; his father, Jeremy (Gina) Hughes of Alabama; grandparents, Mary Sheets of Estill County, J.C. and Ginger Shew of Alabama, and Paul and Tammy Henderson of Madison County; two sisters, Peyton Henderson of Estill County, and Jasmine Hughes of Alabama; a brother, Caleb Henderson of Madison County; and a host of friends

Memorial services were conducted Thursday, April 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Richard Lee Isaacs, 57

Richard Lee Isaacs, 57, died at home on April 4. He was a son of Charlie Isaacs and Deloris Ann Hines, and the step-son Virgina Mae Isaacs.

He is survived by Kenneth Ray Gumm, Linda Sue Griner, Tina Louise (Larry) Henry, Mark Anthony Moore, Lisa Renee Moore, loving companion, Patsy Hurley, Rebecca Tipton, Brenda Isaacs, Charlie “Dobbin” Isaacs (deceased), Pam Bradley, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins, as well as his good friend, Mike Charlton, and a very special aunt, Betty Taylor.

There will be a memorial service held at a later time.

James Earl Muncy, Sr., 62

James Earl Muncy Sr., 62, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine, died Saturday, April 21, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a long illness. He was born May 2, 1955, in Madison County, a son of the late Bobby Gene Sr. and Annabell Marcum Muncy. He was a pool installer with Baker Pool Supply and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was a Veteran of the National Guard.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Muncy (Mary) of Estill County, and James Earl Muncy, Jr. (Dasha) of Estill County; a brother, Bobby Gene Muncy, Jr. (Pat) of Estill County; a grandchild, James Earl Muncy III; and a nephew, Chad Muncy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Glen Muncy.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, April 25, 11 a.m., at the Grey Cemetery with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Pallbearers were Gary Boyken, Bobby Muncy, Chad Muncy, Joseph Muncy, James Muncy, Jr., and Dale Baker.

Regina Lynn Adams Robinson, 51

Regina Lynn Adams Robinson, 51, of Tipton Ridge Road in Ravenna died Saturday, April 14, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 29, 1967, in Estill County, a daughter of James and Eldora Wise Adams. She was a relationship banker with BB&T bank for 33 years and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Todd Randall Robinson.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a son, Zachary Todd Robinson of Ravenna; a sister: Rhonda Hardy (William) of Irvine; her mother-in-law, Julia Tuggle Robinson; two nieces, Elizabeth Park Hardy, and Ella Franklyn Hardy; a nephew, William Elliott Hardy; several aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lenny and Bertha Adams, and George and Bessie Wise.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church with Bro. Mark Pearson officiating. Burial to follow in the Grey Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zachary Todd Robinson, William Elliott Hardy, William P. Hardy, Tommy Vincent, Michael Stallings and Brett Noland. Honorary Pallbearers were Donald McIntosh, Tracy Noland, and Bud Tuggle. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ernest Stamper, 69

Ernest Stamper, 69, of Richmond road in Irvine died Thursday, April 12, at Good Samaritan Select Care in Lexington after a short illness. He was born August 2, 1948 in Estill County and had lived here all his life. He was the son of the late Enoch Stamper, Jr. and Myrtle Tudor Stamper. He was retired from TECO Mechanical of Lexington and was also a retired plumber.

He is survived by his daughter, Candice R. Durbin of Springfield, Kentucky; three grand daughters; and a great grand daughter; four brothers, James V. Stamper, of Corbin, Indiana, Billy L. Stamper of Estill County, Lavaughn Stamper of Madison County, and Donald G. Stamper of Madison County; a sister, Katherin Crafton of Fayette County; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services were held in at the Free Methodist Church in Wilmore, Kentucky on Saturday, April 21.