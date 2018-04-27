Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at CWC on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

South Irvine Christian Church 5th Sunday Singing

South Irvine Christian Church will have their 5th Sunday singing Sunday, April 29, beginning at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be God’s Family Connection. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Special Singing at

Ravenna Church of God

On Sunday, April 29th, the Ravenna Church of God will feature “The Praise Singers” in their morning service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to come and hear this singing group. For further information: Pastor Willie Gordon, 723-2898.