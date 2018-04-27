American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament

The American Legion Post 79 Cornhole Tournament will be Saturday, May 12, beginning at 3 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament will go to help Susie Officer with medical expenses as she has been undergoing cancer treatments. Entry fee will be $10. There will be food and lots of fun.

American Legion Post 79 Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout will be Saturday, June 30. Car and Bike registration is $15, Model cars $2 per entry, PinUp entry is free. For more information please call Miss Ima Jean at 859-749-2489 or Kim Richardson at 606-975-5165.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Basement Sale

St Elizabeth Church, at 322 Fifth St, in Ravenna, will have its May basement sale on Thur., May 3, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

Save a Kentucky patient’s life and make Mom proud at the blood drive on Sat., May 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. Every donor will receive a $10 Walmart Gift Card! To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Walk-ins are also welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Daniel Boone Comes to Town

Daniel Boone will be coming to Irvine! The Mountain Mushroom Committee and the Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society, in conjunction with the Kentucky Humanities Council, will present Kevin Hardesty as Daniel Boone. Enjoy this live performance for free on the Mountain Mushroom Grandstand on April 28, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.

ECHS SBDM

Estill County High School will be accepting parent nomination for the ECHS Site Based Decision Making Council (SBDM) for the 2018-2019 school year. Nominations for SBDM will be made in the ECHS main office April 30 thru May 3rd from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Estill County High School Election for SBDM nominees will be held May 7th thru the 11th, parents/guardians may vote in the ECHS main lobby from 8:30 am until 3 p.m. Two parents/guardians will be elected to serve on the council and will be required to attend a SBDM Training before the new school begins. Parents/Guardians are eligible to nominate, run for election and vote only if they will have a student enrolled at Estill County High School for the 2018-2019 school year.

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting

Estill County Homemakers Annual Meeting will be Monday, May 14, at the Estill County Extension Office. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 and the deadline to get a ticket is April 30. There will be door prizes so make sure that you register at the door.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You you do not not have to be a woman to attend).

4-H encourages “Adopt-a Camper”

The Estill County 4-H would like to encourage the community to “Adopt-a-Camper” this year. For a $60 donation, you can help send a local child to 4-H Camp this summer. This is a great opportunity for you to help enrich the lives of local children. Remember, all donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Hargett Volunteer Fundraiser

The Hargett Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary will have a fundraising meeting on Thursday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to help in supporting our local community fire dept. please attend this meeting.

Historical Society Meeting

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Annual Meeting at Aldersgate will be on May 1st at 6 p.m. Dinner choices are grilled steak ($16) or grilled chicken ($12.50). Please let us know by April 24th if you will be attending. Mail or drop off checks to: ECH&GS, 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336.

Hospice Care Plus Gala on Derby Day

Now through May 1, reservations open for the Gala on Derby Eve (Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m., Keen Johnson Ballroom). All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus. Make reservations online at hospicecareplus.org, by phone to Brandy Britton at 859-302-2688, or by email to Brandy atdevelopment@hospicecp.org.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club Student Art Show

The Student Art Show to be held at the Horizon Adult Daycare during the festival.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given, and plans will be made for Kiwanis projects and activities. Members will be the assisting organization for the Fungus 5K/2K at the Mushroom Festival. Also the club will have a booth at the festival. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: May 11, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606) 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Pancake Breakfast

Irvine Masonic Lodge will be having an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday April 28, 2018 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Lodge Building. The Lodge is located at the corner of Broadway and N. Lilly Avenue. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice, milk, and coffee will be served. The cost will be $7 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12 years of age. Children 4 and under eat free with paying adult. 5-K Fungus Run participants will receive $1 discount on their breakfast. Carry outs will be available by calling 723-2188. Tickets will be available at the door.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.