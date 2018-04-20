Savannah Brewer signed with Kentucky Christian University on Monday, April 16th. She will be playing soccer for KCU, but Estill County High School girls soccer coach Andrew Hatton said she is such an “all-around athlete,” that he expects she’ll be recruited for other sports. From left to right are: Coaches Andrew Hatton and Candie Hatton, KCU coach Devin Johnson, Savannah Brewer, and her parents Kim and Don Brewer.

by Lindsey Wood

Savannah Brewer, daughter of Kim and Don Brewer, signed to play soccer with Kentucky Christian University this past Monday. Brewer is an all-around athlete who played basketball for ECHS for four years and ran track for three, only taking up soccer her sophomore year.

Head coach of the Lady Engineers soccer team, Andrew Hatton, recalled recruiting Brewer to play goalkeeper as “the best decision he ever made.” Brewer made a great transition from a basketball player to a collegiate-level goalkeeper; to achieve this feat, she said she had to “practice every chance I had and go hard in everything.”

She largely credits Coach Hatton for her success, saying “He has always pushed me to better my skills and to stay motivated.”

In her first year playing for the team, Brewer helped Estill win its first-ever regional title; she had to defend against the Perry Central Commodores in a penalty kick shootout and ultimately prevailed. Coming through in big moments led Brewer to be named 14th region player of the year and a member of the all-region first team two years in a row.

Of her decision to play for Kentucky Christian, Brewer cited team chemistry as a major selling point, saying, “Everyone was really nice and friendly. They really worked with me during practice, and they seemed to put a lot of effort into wanting me to go… it just seemed like a great fit.”