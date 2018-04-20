By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

I’ll put this column on the lifestyle page, because I want to talk about the weather. No effort to shape your opinion on anything, just me goin’ on about the weather.

Finally, finally, we had opportunity for some good porch-sittin’ last weekend.

Sure, there have been a few days sprinkled throughout the last few months when the weather was appropriate for porch-sittin,’ but not many.

Not many, considering it is mid-April. And the landscape looked pretty bleak when we did have days warm enough to be outside.

But this weekend, our surroundings truly began to take on the look of spring. I kicked back in my rocker for a little while to admire the greening grass, the few remaining daffodil blooms, and the hint of green on the trees down by the creek.

Sunday morning, following Saturday night’s rain, the difference was amazing as bursts of green appeared overnight on the hillsides.

I noticed some redbuds are starting to bloom too. Maybe that explains the awful cold spell we had on Monday, but at least it was short-lived.

New life is exploding all over, a reminder that if we hang in there, the gray days of winter inevitably will lead to brighter ones. Old man winter is bluffing! He has to go.

Apple and cherry trees are blooming, blueberries are blooming, a few spears of asparagus are popping out of the ground.

Farmers and gardeners have been wringing our hands about all the work that needs to be done outside, but it’s just been too muddy and cold to do much planting.

Believe me, my muck boots have never been muckier than they have been this year.

However, the ground dried enough so that over the weekend we were able to plant potatoes, as well as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower plants. We started a new strawberry bed too.

I mowed our grass for the first time this year, and for those couple of hours on the mower, I felt that all is right with the world.

Is it strange that I love to mow grass? I think it’s a satisfying job, because you can see immediate results-a smoother, neater lawn.

Plus, I get to be outside, riding around and around under the sky, breathing deep and smelling fresh green grass, which makes my sinuses go crazy. But hey, it’s a trade-off I’m willing to take.

There are other signs of new life abound here on the farm. We’ve got some baby guinea hatchlings. They are the cutest things when they are little, but then they grow into those noisy, raucous birds that try to run across the road and get themselves killed.

Still, we like to try to have them around. I feel sure that they keep the flea and tick population under control. We are outside a lot, and we don’t often see ticks on ourselves or our dogs.

Life on the farm isn’t all rosy, though. This week we suffered a couple of disappointments.

A cow had trouble birthing a calf, and it was born dead.

Saturday afternoon my hubby and I walked for miles looking for a morel, but we didn’t see a one. The hike was enjoyable though, as I noted more markers of spring…mayapples are up, wild phlox is blooming, and the woods have that rich smell that tells me new growth is coming.

Weather is life, I suppose. We experience ups and downs, highs and lows, a little bitter with the sweet.

But with spring arriving, my world is beginning to look like a better place.

Finally!