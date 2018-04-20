Sallie Ann Bell, 62

Sallie Annette Bell, 62, of Meadowlark Drive in Richmond died Thursday, April 12, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born December 11, 1955 in Wauchula, Florida and was the daughter of the late Norwood and Lalie Davis Durrance. She was a retired McDonald’s employee and had lived in Florida most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Bell.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise Darcey of Estill County; two sons, Dexter Bell of Estill County, and Dennis Bell of Florida; and several grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Melissa Shepherd Hall, 51

Melissa Shepherd Hall 51, died April 12, after battling pancreatic cancer. She was born August 24, 1966, the daughter of the late Wanda and Neal Shepherd. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Maude Noland, and Mable and John Shepherd.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Hall of Irvine; three step-children, Cody Begley of Irvine, Caleb Begley of Pensacola, Florida, and Elijah Begley of Macon, Georgia; hers cousins, Johnny Shepherd, Tracy Noland, and Lori Mays; and a very special friend and caregivers, Danielle Crouch.

There will be a graveside funeral service held Tuesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at the Manious Cemetery on Dry Branch Road.

Regina Lynn Adams Robinson, 51

Regina Lynn Adams Robinson, 51, of Tipton Ridge Road in Ravenna died Saturday, April 14, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 29, 1967, in Estill County, a daughter of James and Eldora Wise Adams. She was a relationship banker with BB&T bank for 33 years and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Todd Randall Robinson.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a son, Zachary Todd Robinson of Ravenna; a sister: Rhonda Hardy (William) of Irvine; her mother-in-law, Julia Tuggle Robinson; two nieces, Elizabeth Park Hardy, and Ella Franklyn Hardy; a nephew, William Elliott Hardy; several aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lenny and Bertha Adams, and George and Bessie Wise.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church with Bro. Mark Pearson officiating. Burial to follow in the Grey Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Frances Calmes, 89

Mary Frances Calmes, 89, of Carhartt Avenue in Irvine died Tuesday, April 10, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born November 12, 1928 in Bourbon County and was the daughter of the late Charles and Mattie Frederick White. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Calmes, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda J. (Everett) Talley of Richmond, Virginia; a son, Gerald Sageser of Harrison County; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jo Patterson, and Bobbie Stockard; and two brothers, Everett White, and Chester Frederick White.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Groves officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

James Parrigan Martin, II, 67

James Parrigan Martin, II, 67, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine died Tuesday, April 17, at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. He was born August 13, 1950 in Madison Co. and was the son of the late James Parrigan and Rebecca Jean Sparks Martin. He was a retired engineer with CSX and attended the Calvary Baptist Church. He had served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Madison Co. Beekeepers Association and the Estill Co. Beekeepers Asssociation . He was a Kentucky Colonel and had lived in Estill Co. most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Newton Martin; two sons, Steven Tyler (Laurie) Martin of Estill County, and Seth Tucker Martin of Estill County; two sisters, Rebecca (Jack) Dice of Estill County, Jamie (Gary) Ballard of Estill County; a brother, Ralph Martin of Estill County; and two grandchildren, Samantha Jane Martin, and James Tyler Martin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Edward Martin.

Memorial services will be conducted Friday, April 20, at 7:30- p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Marc McLean offiaciating. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Dexter Goosey, 70

Dexter Goosey, 70, of Bertha Court in Irvine died Tuesday, April 10, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born May 18, 1947 in Lee County and was the son of the late James and Rhoda Spencer Goosey. He was a retired Allen Company employee and attended the Pine Grove Pentecostal Assembly.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Flinchum Goosey; two daughters, Amy L. (Darryl) Rettburg of Irvine, and Vickie S. (Stephen) Spivey of Irvine; three sisters, Betty S. Harrod of Frankfort, Lea Heagy of Dunedin, Florida, and Barbara Bicknell of Versailles; two brothers, Arvel Douglas Goosey of Beattyville, and James Mosley of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Spivey, Alicia Arnold, Noah Rettburg, and Kara Rettburg; and a great grandchild, Amelia Spivey.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Goosey, and Lenny Mosley.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sidney Sparks, Jr. and Bro. Kevin Phillips officiating. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Zackie Glenn Warner, 64

Zackie Glenn Warner, 64, of Warner Lane in Irvine died Friday, April 13, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. He was born May 25, 1953 in Estill County and was the son of Mary Joyce Miller Warner and the late Harold E. Warner. He was a farmer and a member of the Bethel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include two daughters, Peggy Sue Warner of Estill County, and Tabitha Marie Sparks of Georgetown; four sons, Zackie Glenn Warner, Jr. of Estill County, Samuel Keith Warner of Estill County, Daniel Ross Warner of Estill County, and Jason Matthew Warner of Estill County; two sisters, Pamela Warner of Estill County, and Ruby Johnson of Estill County; two brothers, Harold Wayne Warner of Estill County, and Ronnie (Charlene) Warner of Estill County; 11 grandchildren; and his loving companion, Carolyn Barnett of Clark County.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Puckett.

Private services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Clara Mae Pitts, 88

Clara Mae Pitts, 88 of Havre de Grace, Maryland died on April 12, at the Harford Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, walking and working with her hands. She loved to dance and enjoyed spending time with the Young at Heart Club. She was the devoted wife of the late Leonard E. Pitts.

She was born in Kentucky to the late Travis and Mamie (Henry) Rawlins.

She is survived by her children; Leonard Pitts and his wife, Margaret, Edward Leon Pitts, Gary Pitts, Larry Pitts and his wife, Theresa; grandchildren, Melissa Rogers, Edward Pitts, Jr., and Leighann M. Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Richard Meehan, Farren Hillard, Hailey Rogers, Jaden Hewitt, and Chelsea Pitts; great-great grandchildren, Jerimiah Hillard, Jackson Hillard, and Aubrey Grace Pitts; sisters, Linda King, and Doris Adams.

She was perceded in death by seven siblings.

A viewing was held on Thursday, April 19, from 11 a.m. until to 12 p.m. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, Maryland. Where a service wase held at 12 p.m. Interment was held at Harford Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen with Pastor Ron Tabor officiating. Messages of condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Etta Della McIntosh Woosley, 83

Etta Della McIntosh Woosley, 83, of Irvine, Kentucky died Friday, April 13 after a short illness. She was born in Estill County to Simpson Greene and Florence McIntosh onFebruary 16, 1935. She was the only girl amongst brothers, Leroy, Greene, (late) Frank, and (late) Miles. She also had several half and step siblings.

She was retired from Carhartt after 28 years of service. She was a long time member of the Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass Music, having served on the board for many years. Etta lived her life to the fullest through music, camping/festivals, friends and family, reading, and many other simple pleasures. She was a caring person and truly touched the lives of all that knew her. She married the late Vetra Woosley on November 25, 1954.

She is survived by their five children, Linda (William) Woolery, Mary ( late William) Sheets, Fava Hoover, Randall Woosley, and Wallace Woosley; nine grandchildren, Chris, Dennis (Kristen), Denise (Harry), Kelly, Bridgett, Josh (Melissa), Emily (James), Tyler, and Alex; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin, Brittany, Paige, Megan, Caleb, Lucas, Makenzie, Reagan, Peyton,

Olivia, and Aubrey; and two grandchildren by marriage; and five great grandchildren by marriage. She also had a special fur baby, Sassy, the dog.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, April 20, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Kenneth Joe Griffin, 48

Kenneth Joe Griffin, 48, of Pineway Avenue in Irvine died Wednesday, April 11, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a massive heart attack. He was born October 27, 1969 in Estill County and was the son of Judy Lynn Dozier Abney and the late Kenneth Griffin. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Geology and was a valued member of Abacus Engineering. He attended the Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of the Grateful Dead Club. His great passion was hiking through the Red River Gorge with his buddy, Riley.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Abney and best friend and step-father, Donald R. Abney; his aunts, Sandy (Paul) Williams, and Libby (Harry) Sipple; nieces, Jessica Abney, and Hannah Abney; special cousins, Mark Williams, Karen Dozier, and Katie Sipple Williams.

He leaves behind his very special buddy, Riley, his dog.

He was preceded in death by his step-brother, Donald G. Abney.

There was a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, April 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.