American Legion Post 79 Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Community Garden

This year’s Extension summer intern will be starting a summer community garden. She is trying to get a head count of families/individuals who would be interested in participating. Each family will have their own plot and this will be a whole summer commitment in order to keep your plot thriving. If interested, please call the Estill County Extension Office at 723-4557, to add your name to our list. There are limited plots available. Deadline to be considered for a plot will be April 25, 2018.

Creating and Maintaining Family Traditions

Building a strong family takes time and effort. Strong families are unified through deep emotional connections with each other, a sense of belonging in the family system and healthy relationships between members. This program is designed to reinforce the family assets of rituals and traditions by establishing routines, emphasizing habits, preserving and respecting existing traditions and providing practical ways to establish new traditions. All are welcome to attend this lesson presented by Benita Peoples, Harrison County Family and Consumer Science agent, on April 23, 2018 at noon, at the Estill County Extension Office. This program is free and open to the public. If you would like to sign up for this program, please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at 606-723-4557.

Daniel Boone Comes to Town

Daniel Boone will be coming to Irvine! The Mountain Mushroom Committee and the Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society, in conjunction with the Kentucky Humanities Council, will present Kevin Hardesty as Daniel Boone. Enjoy this live performance for free on the Mountain Mushroom Grandstand on April 28, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.

Democrat Spring Rally

Estill County Democrats will be having a spring rally on Friday, April 20, 2018 at the fair barn. Local candidates as well as some from the 6th District US and State 91st District Candidates will be speaking. Ham sandwiches and coffee and tea will be provided, and there will be pop and water for sale. Please bring a side dish or dessert. You might win some money, too, with Split the Pot, or share your love with Pass the Hat. Meal begins at 6 p.m. Speakers start at 6:30 p.m.

ECHS SBDM

Estill County High School will be accepting parent nomination for the ECHS Site Based Decision Making Council (SBDM) for the 2018-2019 school year. Nominations for SBDM will be made in the ECHS main office April 30 thru May 3rd from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Estill County High School Election for SBDM nominees will be held May 7th thru the 11th, parents/guardians may vote in the ECHS main lobby from 8:30 am until 3 p.m. Two parents/guardians will be elected to serve on the council and will be required to attend a SBDM Training before the new school begins. Parents/Guardians are eligible to nominate, run for election and vote only if they will have a student enrolled at Estill County High School for the 2018-2019 school year.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You you do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now! Beginning date is Tuesday, April 24. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now! Estill County Adult Education Skills U. 606-723-7323.

Greater Tuna to be performed by

River City Players

Your home town community theater group needs your support! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Greater Tuna, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the ECHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Hargett Volunteer Fundraiser

The Hargett Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary will have a fundraising meeting on Thursday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to help in supporting our local community fire dept. please attend this meeting.

Historical Society Meeting

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Annual Meeting at Aldersgate will be on May 1st at 6 p.m. Dinner choices are grilled steak ($16) or grilled chicken ($12.50). Please let us know by April 24th if you will be attending. Mail or drop off checks to: ECH&GS, 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336.

Hospice Care Plus Events

On April 28, there will be a new volunteer training, hosted by Hospice Care Plus. Open to adults and teens age 14 and up. Please pre-register by April 25 to Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. The training will be held at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Limited to 20 participants.

Now through May 1, reservations open for the Gala on Derby Eve (Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m., Keen Johnson Ballroom). All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus. Make reservations online at hospicecareplus.org, by phone to Brandy Britton at 859-302-2688, or by email to Brandy atdevelopment@hospicecp.org.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. at Estill Development Alliance. Members will be doing a service project and preparing the Hospitality Bags for the vendors at the Mountain Mushroom Festival. The items have been donated by Chamber of Commerce members. Also, final plans will be made for the Student Art Show to be held at the Horizon Adult Daycare during the festival.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 19, at Steam Engine Pizza. Angie Napier, will give an update on the ECHS FLO Party after the prom. The members will also be making more plans for the Fungus 5K/2K at the Mountain Mushroom Festival. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us at 5:30 p.m. (to eat) or 6 p.m. (meeting/program) on Thursday evenings.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: May 11, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606) 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.