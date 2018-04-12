Drivers urged to be cautious, FEMA to help fund repairs but it might be weeks

Photos by Lisa Bicknell

Breaks in the road such as the one at right on Doe Creek are creating problems for drivers. In some places, traffic can only travel one lane. One resident of the area said she was worried the road would slide into the river which runs parallel in that section of roadway.

Crews are attempting to patch and level surfaces until a more permanent repair can be made.

Below, efforts are being made to repair a slump on Wagersville Rd.

HB Elkins with the State Transportation Cabinet, said work is scheduled to begin on the breaks at Doe Creek in a couple of weeks. The repairs will be funded in part by FEMA. A section of Red Lick Rd. is particularly bad, but it might be a month before work starts there, Elkins said.