The Family Resource and Youth Services Centers of Kentucky Coalition recently held a Legislative Page Day in Frankfort, KY. Students wrote essays and completed pieces of artwork in an effort to be select to serve as a legislative pages as a representative of their Family Resource or Youth Services Center. Pictured above is Elliott Hardy with Senator Albert Robinson. Elliott was selected to represent the Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center.
