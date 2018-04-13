Gracie V. Beckley, 94

Gracie V. Beckley, 94, of Highway 587 in Beattyville died Sunday, April 8, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born April 8, 1924 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Hallie Shouse Rogers. She was a homemaker and a member of the Southside Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Beckley.

She is survived by a daughter, Joy C. Beckley of Lee County; a son, Lloyd W. (Sue Carol) Beckley of Estill County; a sister, Lee Beckley of Ohio; two brothers, Jim Rogers of Ohio, and Joe Rogers of Lee County; a grandchild, L.W. (Emily) Beckley; and a great grandchild, Will Beckley.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Beckley; and two brothers, Conley Rogers and Onley Ray Rogers; and a grandchild, Chad Beckley.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 12, at 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robbie Rogers officiating. Burial will be at the Donnelly Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Blondell “Dale” Richardson, Jr., 51

Blondell “Dale” Richardson, Jr., 51, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine died Monday, April 9, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born April 22, 1966 in Winchester and was the son of the late Blondell and Emma Wierman Richardson. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by three sisters, Rhonda (Paul) Tipton of Madison County, Camera (Robby) Wiseman of Estill County, and Andy (Marty Stapleton) Abney of Estill County; and nieces and nephews, Trey Wiseman, Jessica Abney, Hank Wiseman, and Hannah Abney.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, April 11, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Beatle Lisle officiating. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Christine Cooper, 80

Mildred Christine Cooper, 80, of Cooper Drive in Irvine died Tuesday, April 3, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born January 12, 1938 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Nilie “Post” and Bessie Crowe Stone. She was a homemaker and a member of the Salem Baptist Church where she attended for 70 years. As a faithful servant of the Lord, she devoted much of her time to the church as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and the Sunshine Gang. She had served as a 4-H Leader and had worked at Meals on Wheels. She was an active member of the Homemaker’s Association and the Estill County Historical Society. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning, painting and making baskets.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Billy Eugene Cooper; a daughter, Pauline (Larry) Muncie of Estill County; two sons, Marvin (Linda) Cooper of Estill County, and Raymond (Shurla) Cooper of Estill County; seven grandchildren, Cynthia (Jerry) Townsend, Matthew (Kristine) Cooper, Alissa (Chan) Taylor, Nathan (Garrianna) Cooper, Jaime (Chris) Wallace, Kristie (Matt) Turner, and Lindsey (Josh) Rogers; 13 great grandchildren, Cale Wilson, Carson Wilson, Drake Cooper, Caleb Taylor, Blake Wallace, Chase Wallace, Norah Cooper, Reid Turner, Kinley Taylor, Maci Turner, Myla Wallace, Abram Cooper, and Cooper Rogers.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Richardson, Catherine Rose, Ada Stamper; and a brother, Elton Stone.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial at the Sally Poore Cemetery.

Daniel Tracy “Boone” Johnson, 69

Daniel Tracy “Boone” Johnson, 69, of Wolfinbarger Lane in Irvine died Monday, April 2, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born August 12, 1948 in Estill County and was the son of the late Clarence and Grace Willis Johnson. He was a former lawn care worker at West Irvine Cemetery and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Coffey Johnson; two daughters, Tracie (Robert) Bishop of Irvine, and April (Daniel) Shuler of Irvine; three sisters, Frances Johnson Day of Irvine, Carolyn Johnson Edmonson of Irvine, and Ouida Johnson Farthing of Irvine; four grandchildren, Trenton Daniel Alan Shuler, Brenton Ricky Lee Shuler, Julie Elizabeth Bishop, and Breea Raelynn Kylie Shuler.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, April 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Willie Hargus Gordon officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Deward Willis, Tommy Willis, Charlie Willis, Daniel Shuler, Gary Becknell, and Roger Means. Honorary Pallbearers were Bruce Coffey, Robert Bishop, and Roger Marcum.