American Legion Post #79 Karaoke

American Legion Post #79 will be hosting karaoke by Starr Struck Karaoke on Saturday, April 14, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 at the door. Come and join in on the fun!

American Legion Post 79 Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN will begin January 29, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Democrat Spring Rally

Estill County Democrats will be having a spring rally on Friday, April 20, 2018 at the fair barn. Local candidates as well as some from the 6th District US and State 91st District Candidates will be speaking. Ham sandwiches and coffee and tea will be provided, and there will be pop and water for sale. Please bring a side dish or dessert. You might win some money, too, with Split the Pot, or share your love with Pass the Hat. Meal begins at 6 p.m. Speakers start at 6:30 p.m.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on April 17th. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You you do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Greater Tuna to be performed by

River City Players

Your home town community theater group needs your support! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Greater Tuna, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the ECHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool group will be meeting on Thursday, April 12th at 1 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. We will be doing our Egg Drop activity on Thursday. We welcome new and experienced homeschool families. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030.

Hospice Care Plus Events

On April 28, there will be a new volunteer training, hosted by Hospice Care Plus. Open to adults and teens age 14 and up. Please pre-register by April 25 to Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. The training will be held at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Limited to 20 participants.

Now through May 1, reservations open for the Gala on Derby Eve (Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m., Keen Johnson Ballroom). All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus. Make reservations online at hospicecareplus.org, by phone to Brandy Britton at 859-302-2688, or by email to Brandy atdevelopment@hospicecp.org.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. The Mullins Family will be Pickin’ and Grinnin.’ Plans will be made for the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast to be April 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Ravenna Christian Church. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Ministerial Association Meets

The next meeting of the Estill County Ministerial Association will be held Tuesday, April 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All clergy are encouraged to attend.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: May 11, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606) 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

Pageant & Baby show

The Mountain Mushroom Festival Pageant & Baby Show will be Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Estill County High School auditorium. The age divisions are the age categories of the Kentucky Festival Pageant Association.

• Girls: 0 -11 months (Baby Miss), 12 – 23 months (Toddler Miss), 2 – 3 (Wee Miss), 4 – 5 (Tiny Miss), 6 – 7 (Little Miss), 8 – 10 (Junior Miss), 11 – 12 (Pre-teen), 13 – 15 (Teen Mountain Mushroom), 13 – 15 (Estill Teen Mountain Mushroom), 16 – 18 (Miss Mountain Mushroom), 16 – 18 (Estill Miss Mountain Mushroom), 19 – 21 (Collegiate Miss)

• Boys: 0 – 3 years (Baby Mister), 4 – 6 (Wee Mister), 7 – 11 (Little Mister), 12 – 15 (Teen), 16 – 18 (Mister) Each age division will have a winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up.

Registration forms are available at Irvine City Hall, festival website, www.mountainmushroomfestival.org, or the Public Library. Between Monday, April 9 and Friday, April 13 the entry fee will be $35. All registrations are to be submitted to City Hall by the Friday, April 13 DEADLINE. (No Exceptions)

Mountain Mushroom Festival

T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Next GED Test

The next official GED test date in Estill County is, Saturday, April 14th. Call us-we can help! Estill County Adult Education Skills U at 606-723-7323.

Pancake Breakfast

The Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 14, at the Ravenna Christian Church. The breakfast hours are 7 to 11 a.m. and will be an “all you can eat” breakfast with the proceeds going to support the many special projects of the club. Tickets are available from any Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club member or can be purchased at the door. The Ravenna Christian Church is located on the corner of 7th Street and Elm Street in Ravenna. Please support your local Kiwanis Club as they strive to make life better, one child and one community at a time.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Call (606) 723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, (606) 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.