Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at CWC on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a singing at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, on Saturday, April 14, beginning at 6 p.m. Billy Joe Mullins from Breathitt County and the Parise Singers will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone welcome to attend.

Mills to speak at Rice Station

A special event will be held at Rice Station Christian Church on April 22nd at 11 a.m. during our morning worship service. It will be our annual Friend Day. Our special guest speaker will be Cameron Mills, former Kentucky Wildcat. There will be a fellowship dinner following the service.

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Singing

New Bethel Baptist Chuch #1 on Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Sautrday, April 21, beginning at 6 p.m., the guest singers will be Journey Home. Refreshments will be served folling the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pastor & Youth Pastor Appreciation Day

The Ravenna Church of God will be honoring their Pastor: Willie Hargus & Lelia Gordon and Youth Pastor: Brad & Desiree Brinegar in the Morning Service on Sunday, April 22nd. We will have a pot luck meal immediately following the service. Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. There will be no evening service. Everyone is invited to attend.

Ravenna Movie Night

Ravenna Christian Church will be having Movie Night this Friday, April 13, at 6 p.m. “God’s Not Dead” will be shown, the menu will be finger foods, dips, desserts and drinks. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend and enjoy a night of food and fellowship while watching a heart warming movie.

Special Singing

On Sunday, April 29th, the Ravenna Church of God will feature “The Praise Singers” in their morning service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to come and hear this singing group. For further information: Pastor Willie Gordon, 723-2898.