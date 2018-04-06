Sonny Brinegar, 68

Sonny Brinegar, 68 of Substation Road in Irvine died March, 29. He was born in Estill County and was the son of the late Foister and Ella Jo Richardson Brinegar.

He is survived by a son, Ean Nathaniel Brinegar; a daughter, Katherine Paige Brinegar; four sisters, Ina Elliott (Charles), Catherine McGee (Delmar), Phyllis Horn, and Patricia Eades (Jerry); two sisters-in law, Mary Brinegar (Duke), and Janice Brinegar (Jack) all of Estill Co. ; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Foister and Ella Jo Richardson Brinegar; a daughter, Andrea Lee Brinegar; brother in law, Jimmy Horn; two sisters, Beulah Faye Jewell, and Barbara Nadine Jewell; and eight brothers, Wallace Jewell, Ellis Lindberg Jewell, Billy Douglas Jewell, Samuel Glen Lambert, Elmer Charles Brinegar, Foister Brinegar Jr., Roy Don Brinegar, and Jackie Lee Brinegar.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, March 31, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. The family hopes you were able to attend the visitation and services to celebrate Sonny’s life and homecoming to be with the Lord. Keep your head up high and always look to the Lord; for he is the only way we will ever find true life and peace. As the scriptures say: “For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favor of the Lord”. Proverbs 8:35 KJV

Mildred Mabe Maupin, 81

Mildred Mabe Maupin, 81, died on Tuesday, March 27, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. Born on December 3, 1936 in Stokes County, North Carolina, she was one of twelve children belonging to Noel and Lettie Mabe.

She graduated from Lawsonville High School in 1954, Appalachian State Teachers College in 1958 and Eastern Kentucky University in 1966. After teaching high school physical education for four years in North Carolina, she married her husband and moved to Richmond, Kentucky to settle on the farm. In 1962, she joined the faculty of the physical education, health and recreation department at Eastern Kentucky University where she taught courses in physical education and health for 29 years. A master gardener, she enjoyed growing and preserving vegetables and maintaining flower beds. She loved nature and the farm, and she raised many baby calves on the bottle through the years. In addition to farming and gardening, she delighted in cooking and preparing meals for her family and friends, and she loved playing games, painting, and working on puzzles. She was a member of the Lancaster Pike Homemakers Club, the Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco, and she was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel. Remembered as a fun-loving, kind, and patient lady, she also leaves behind her beloved dog, Abby.

She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, William W. Maupin of Richmond; her daughter, Amy Beth Maupin of Lexington; two brothers, Morris (Doris) Mabe and Akers (Jane) Mabe of Walnut Cove, Noth Carlolina; five sisters, Iris (Glen) Robertson, Arlene (Bill) Fulp, Pat Bennett, Dot Slate, all of Danbury, North Carlonlina and Shirley Sheppard of Lawsonville, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael William Maupin; and four brothers, Gilmer Mabe, Bonnie Mabe, Raymond Mabe, and Delmar Mabe.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 31, at Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco, and burial in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dan Maupin, Radford Ballard, and nephews Shane Mabe, Vincent Mabe, Ricky Mabe, and Kenny Robertson. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Collins, and nephews, Lonnie Mabe, Danny Mabe, Tim Mabe, Randy Mabe, Jonathan Slate, and Rusty Slate. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475 or Flatwoods Christian Church, P.O. Box 127, Waco, KY 40385.

Lisa Marie Sidles, 45

Lisa Marie Sidles, 45, of Reges Road in Irvine died Friday, March 30, at her home. She was born June 26, 1972 in Madison County and was the daughter of Bernice S. Plymon and the late Joseph W. Sidles. She was a nurse and an Honorary Texan. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include two daughters, Amanda B. Adkins of Clark County, and Alexandar P. Bishop of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Verneda Johnson Plymon and J.W. and Agnes Sidles.

Private services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Latusshia Brooks, 78

Latusshia Brooks, 78 of Irvine, died Monday, April 2, at her residence. She was born December 3, 1939 in Estill County. She was retired from CMS in Stanton and was the Pentecostal Faith.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Brooks (Reva Ann) of Clay City, and Vernon Brooks (Karen) of Irvine; two daughters, Evelyn Brooks, and Donna Stone, both of Irvine; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Brooks, Betty Larrison, and Hazel Woosley, all of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Brooks; her parents, Elvia Snowden and Geneva Barnes; six brothers, Malcom Gene Tuttle, Robert Barnes, Richard Barnes, Sam Barnes, William Barnes, and Glenn Barnes; and three sisters, Geraldine Barnes, Zella Conner, and Orea Jones.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 4, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel, 201 7th Avenue in Clay City, with Bro. Sammy Patrick and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial in the Brooks – Means Cemetery in Irvine.

Mafrey Townsend, 61

Mafrey Townsend, 61, of Clearview Drive in Irvine, died Thursday, March 29, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born April 16, 1956, in Breathitt County, a daughter of the late Luther and Letha Barrett McIntosh. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County for the past six years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Townsend.

She is survived by a son, Michael McIntosh (Lisa) of Lee County; a sister, Nancy Stewart of Breathitt County; four grandchildren, Mickeal Ambers, Nathaniel Ambers, Jaden Williams, and Jocelyn Townsend; and two special nieces, Abby Townsend, and Mary Taylor.

She was preceded in death by five sisters, Fannie McIntosh, Dorie McIntosh, Louise Turner, Wanda Combs, and Mary Ann Reynolds; and three brothers, Lee, Luther Jr., and Oscar McIntosh.

Funeral services were conducted SaturdayMarch 31, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Adkins officiating. Burial in the Heavens Gate Cemetery.

Debra Denise Prewitt Crawford, 55

Debra Denise Prewitt Crawford, 55, died Friday, March 30. She was born in Ravenna, Kentucky on February 16, 1963 to Richard Leon and Tula Jane West Prewitt.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Laura Whitney Mays of Irvine, Hannah Deshay Crawford of Frankfort; a son, Tory Wayne Crawford of Lexington; and her brother, Richard Alan Prewitt (Marina) of Ravenna; a nephew, Nick Prewitt of Ravenna; a neice, Gabby Prewitt of Ravenna; and a host of family and friends.

She was an avid photographer, gardener, and pet groomer. She loved all animals and riding horses. She lived her life with passion and always seemed to make any day brighter. She loved the Lord and used her talent for singing and playing music to praise Him often.

She had many people she considered her special friends, one of which is John Moore who was always precious to her. She loved being with her friends and family and enjoyed every minute they were all together. She had an infectious laugh that was unmistakable and could lighten the heaviest loads just by showing up.

No funeral services are planned. However, a gathering will be held at the Christian Worship Center, 105 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336, for friends and family on Friday April 6, starting at 6 p.m.

Brenda Lou Puckett, 60

Brenda Lou Puckett, 60, of Noland’s Creek Road in Irvine died Wednesday, March 28. She was born January 12, 1958 in Estill County and was the daughter of Mary Joyce Miller Warner and the late Harold E. Warner. She was a retired Toyota employee and a member of the Bethel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond John Puckett.

Survivors in addition to her mother include three sons, Edward Ray (Melisa) Puckett of Estill County, Adam William Puckett of Estill County, and Nicholas Kyle Puckett of Estill County; two sisters, Pamela Warner of Estill County, and Ruby Johnson of Estill County; three brothers, Harold Wayne Warner of Estill County, Zackie Warner of Clark County, and Ronnie Warner of Estill County; nine grandchildren, Nathaniel Rose, Lynley Puckett, Clayton Ray Witt, Adam Michael Puckett, Jed Puckett, Gracie Puckett, Raeleigh Jo Puckett, Nevaeh Grace Puckett, and Travis Clay Flynn.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Shenneya Puckett.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, April 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Allen Epperson officiating. Burial at the Warner Cemetery.