American Legion Post #79 Karaoke

American Legion Post #79 will be hosting karaoke by Starr Struck Karaoke on Saturday, April 14, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 at the door. Come and join in on the fun!

American Legion Post 79 Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

American Legion Post 79 Road Block

The American Legion Post # 79 will be having a road block Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until noon, to help raise funds to pay for flags to be put on Estill County Veterans’ graves on Memorial Day. All donations are appreciated. Thanks in advance!

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN will begin January 29, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Cooking Around the World – Mediterranean

If you love to try new foods and learn about different countries, Cooking Around the World is a hands on program where we get to cook and taste different dishes from around the world and also learn about that country and their culture. You will learn how to prepare easy and delicious recipes that represents each country. This program is free and any age is welcome, so invite your kids and grandkids. April’s program will highlight the foods and culture of the Mediterranean and will be on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at (606) 723-4557.

Estill Action Group Hike

On Sunday, April 8, Estill Action Group will host a family-friendly hike, guided by Kris Davis, to Tucker Abner Cave. This will be a 10-15 minute hike to the cave and the spring inside. Due to limited parking at the cave, meet at Estill Springs Elementary in the gravel lot at 1:30 p.m. to carpool. Carpool will leave promptly at 1:45. Call Victoria Stevens at 606 643 5388 with any questions.

ECHS Class of 1968 Reunion planning

There will be a planning meeting for the reunion of the ECHS Class of 1968 on Wednesday, April 11, at 1 p.m. t Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna.

Estill County Womens Democratic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet Tuesday, April 10 (second Tuesday of each month), at the Estill County Golf Club, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Greater Tuna to be performed by River City Players

Your home town community theater group needs your support! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Greater Tuna, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the ECHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Becky Wolfinbarger will tell about the Relay for Life on June 15. A recent donation has been given for the Academic Cultural Night. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606) 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

Pageant & Baby show

The Mountain Mushroom Festival Pageant & Baby Show will be Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Estill County High School auditorium. The age divisions are the age categories of the Kentucky Festival Pageant Association.

• Girls: 0 -11 months (Baby Miss), 12 – 23 months (Toddler Miss), 2 – 3 (Wee Miss), 4 – 5 (Tiny Miss), 6 – 7 (Little Miss), 8 – 10 (Junior Miss), 11 – 12 (Pre-teen), 13 – 15 (Teen Mountain Mushroom), 13 – 15 (Estill Teen Mountain Mushroom), 16 – 18 (Miss Mountain Mushroom), 16 – 18 (Estill Miss Mountain Mushroom), 19 – 21 (Collegiate Miss)

• Boys: 0 – 3 years (Baby Mister), 4 – 6 (Wee Mister), 7 – 11 (Little Mister), 12 – 15 (Teen), 16 – 18 (Mister) Each age division will have a winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up.

Registration forms are available at Irvine City Hall, festival website, www.mountainmushroomfestival.org, or the Public Library. Applicants may also register on Saturday, April 7 at Hardee’s between 1-3 p.m. The pageant entry fee is $25.00 on or before Saturday, April 7. Between Monday, April 9 and Friday, April 13 the entry fee will be $35. All registrations are to be submitted to City Hall by Friday, April 13.

Mountain Mushroom Festival T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Pancake Breakfast

The Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 14, at the Ravenna Christian Church. The breakfast hours are 7 to 11 a.m. and will be an “all you can eat” breakfast with the proceeds going to support the many special projects of the club. Tickets are available from any Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club member or can be purchased at the door. The Ravenna Christian Church is located on the corner of 7th Street and Elm Street in Ravenna. Please support your local Kiwanis Club as they strive to make life better, one child and one community at a time.

Retirees’ Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, April 10, at Michael’s in Irvine. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Public Library. The program will be a “Show, Tell, & Trade”. Plans will be made for the Agate Hunts before the Mountain Mushroom Festival and the KY Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show during the festival. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Skeeter Ranch Crew to perform at American Legion

Skeeter Ranch Crew will be performing at the American Legion Post # 79 on Saturday, April 7, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Featuring guest appearances by Jory Bowling, Chris and Jenn Shouse, and Ed Hughes and Jennifer Richardson. Admission is $5 at the door. Come and enjoy the great music with your friends.

Storytime Happenings

There will be no storytime on Friday, April 6th. Our regular preschool Storytimes meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Our theme will be stories about lambs. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Call (606) 723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, (606) 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.

Yeast/Rolls/Treats Class for

Relay for Life

The next class, sponsored for Relay for Life, will be on “Yeast/Rolls/Treats” on Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m. Nelle Williams, the teacher, invites people to come join us for learning and fun. A $5 donation to Relay for Life is appreciated.