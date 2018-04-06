Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at CWC on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a singing at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, on Saturday, April 14, beginning at 6 p.m. Billy Joe Mullins from Breathitt County and the Parise Singers will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone welcome to attend.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church Revival

Spring Revival begins on April 8 and lasts through April 11. Scheduled speakers include: Sun., April 8, 11a.m.and 6 p.m. -Bro. Larry Mullholland; Mon., April 9, 7 p.m. – Bro. Tim Jones; Tues., April 10, 7 p.m.- Bro. Kirt Scott; Wed., April 11, 7 p.m. – Bro. Alan Epperson. All are welcome. Please call 606-726-9342 with any questions.

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Singing

New Bethel Baptist Chuch #1 on Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Sautrday, April 21, beginning at 6 p.m., the guest singers will be Journey Home. Refreshments will be served folling the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church Saturday, April 7, beginning at 6 p.m., with featured singers God’s Family Connections. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the singing.