Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Mimi Richardson was accepted to both the Gatton Academy at WKU and the Craft Academy at Morehead. She chose the Gatton Academy where her sister Nataschca attended.

Miriam Richardson, currently a sophomore at Estill County High School, has been accepted to The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics at Western Kentucky University and The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University. While she was beyond excited to have been offered admission to both institutions, deciding where to go was simple for Miriam as she has envisioned herself attending the Gatton Academy since she was in 4th grade when she and her family dropped her eldest sister, Natascha, a 2013 Academy graduate, off for the first time. She is looking forward to taking more challenging and rigorous classes and receiving college credit for them at the same time. Research as well as study abroad are also just a few of the many opportunities she will be able to enjoy while at WKU.

Mission

The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky is a residential program for bright, highly motivated Kentucky high school students who have demonstrated interest in pursuing advanced careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Housed on the campus of Western Kentucky University, students take college classes, engage in faculty-led research, and have the ability to study abroad.

The Gatton Academy also seeks to provide its students with the companionship of peers; to encourage students to develop the creativity, curiosity, reasoning ability, and self-discipline that lead to independent thought and action; and to aid students in developing integrity that will enable them to benefit society.

The goal is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment which offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Overview

Each year, The Gatton Academy admits approximately 95 Kentucky sophomores, half of selection male and half of selection female, based on standardized test scores, their GPA, responses to essay questions, personal interviews, extracurricular activities and recommendations.

Instead of spending their junior and senior years in traditional high schools, students enroll in The Gatton Academy and live in a uniquely dedicated Gatton Academy residence hall.

Taking courses offered by WKU, their classmates are fellow Gatton Academy students and WKU undergraduate students.

At the end of two years, Gatton Academy students will have earned between sixty and seventy-two college credit hours in addition to completing high school.

Academy graduates may choose to stay at WKU or transfer to other universities to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

Gatton Academy students’ scholastic test scores and nationally recognized achievements such as state assessment scores, ACT/SAT scores, and national merit awards will be credited to the home high school.

Academy students will be able to participate in their home high school senior class ceremonies.

This year’s applicant pool started out at well over 300 applications with about 280 completing the rigorous process and 189 receiving an invitation for an interview. Being one of the students who have been offered admission to the program is an accomplishment Miriam can be proud of and she hopes it is only one of many to follow. Having seen the countless opportunities The Gatton Academy has to offer when her sister was enrolled was the main reasoning for her desire to apply as well.

Miriam is currently undecided about where she wants to attend college but wants to get involved in as much research as she can. Her main interest are “super bugs” and trying to find cures for them.

While at ECHS Mimi was a member of the Estill County Marching Band / Color Guard, Spanish Community Club, Academic Team, and most recently Tennis team. She will start attending WKU in the Fall and will complete her High School education there.

Miriam is the daughter of Antje and Ray Richardson.

https://www.wku.edu/academy/

http://www.cvt-news.com/news/?p=3635