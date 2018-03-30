Brian Keith Brandenburg, 53

Brian Keith Brandenburg, 53, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine died Sunday, March 18, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born December 5, 1964 in Clark County and was the son of Virginia Brandenburg Stone and the late Leondas Brandenburg. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his step-father, Jackie Stone of Estill County; and a brother, Greg Brandenburg of Clark County.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Brandenburg.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Linville Dunaway officiating. Burial at the Fielder Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Danny Sewell, Ray Moses, Joby Culton, Lee D. Freeman, Keith Dooley, and Billy Ormes. Honorary Pallbearers were Joe Woolsey, Verron Brooks, Zack Call, Tim Brandenburg, Joey Brandenburg, Rick Sparks, Daniel Sparks, and David Harper.

Gregory Lynn Finney, 70

Gregory Lynn Finney, 70, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Saturday, March 17, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born February 29, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Chester and Hazel Tuttle Finney. He was a retired electrician and a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the VFW. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his companion, Carolyn Powell; a daughter, Michelle Embry of Estill County; four sisters, Marilyn Bryant of Georgia, Judy Adams of Estill County, Lola Finney of Estill County, and Debbie Jordan of Estill County; a brother, Bobby Finney of Ohio; two grandchildren, GT Embry, and Meadow Embry.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lester; and a brother, Jerry Finney.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Watson officiating. Pallbearers were G.T. Embry, Luke Gregory, Beatle Lisle, Skip Johnson, Eddie Golden, and David Caudill.

Russell Morris, III, 18

Russell Morris III, 18, of Walling Road in Irvine died Saturday, March 24, at his home. He was born June 11, 1999, in Montgomery County, a son of Russell “Doc” Morris, Jr., and Spring Stevens. He was a senior in the Estill County High School and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his parents include three grandparents, Russell Morris of Estill County, Iva Stevens of Estill County, and Lisa Willis of Estill County; great grandparent, Donald Willis of Estill County; five sisters, Ida Morris of Estill County, Kimberly Morris of Estill County, Nacholl Morris of Estill County, Addison Morris of Estill County, and Bristol Morris of Estill County; three brothers, Nathaniel Morris of Estill County, Matthew Stevens of Estill County, and Ethan Kelley of Estill County; his girlfriend, Maddie Hall; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his step-mother, Letisha Morris.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Carpenter officiating. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Christine Schneider, 94

Christine Schneider, 94, died January 8, in Hunington Baech, California. She was born August 1, 1923, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert W. Schneider and Bettie Shneider. She was a long time resident of Lousiville, Kentucky. She was an adventurous and independent woman that loved to entertain and enjoyed the game of bridge and theatre with her close friends. She volunteered for the Speed Museum for 32 years and for the Kentucky Center for the Arts for 30 years, in Louisville. Her dear friend Mary who volunteered with her tells us that she was able to enjoy all the productions at the theatre during her hours of volunteer work.

She is preseded in death by her parents, Robert W. Shneider and Bettie Schneider; a sister, Jenny A. Schneider; and a brother, Robert F. Schneider.

She is surviced by her nephews, John Schneider and family of Westerville, Ohio, Robert F. Schneider, Jr. and family of Hunington Beach, California, Martin Schneider and family of Westerville, Ohio, and David Schneider and family of Newark, Ohio.

She was born at a time when Warren G. Harding, a Republican from Ohio, was President. The following day Calvin Coolidge became President following President Harding’s sudden death. Songs written by Bessie Smith including Baby won’t you please come home were popular and this was the year that Walt Disney Company was founded. Aunt Chris, at age 92, ask her nieces, Jenny and Katie, to take her to Disneyland where she stayed until closing and had a wonderful time.

She grew up in a small house in Irvine with her parents, Robert and Bettie, her older sister, Jenny, and her younger brother, Bob. Her brother was five years younger than she was and she told us that when he was born her father was so excited that he ran all the way home from the hospital and left the car there. Her father worked for the railroad and she often told stories about her mother dressing her and her sister, Jenny, up with new dresses and white gloves and riding the train into the city.

She was brought up with traditional values but instead of taking an interest in sewing and cooking like many from that era, her love was for travel. She wanted to see the world. She says that she received an application from one of her co-workers in the factory where they worked making things for the soldiers during WW11. The application was for a position of secretary with the State, U.S. Foreign Services. She did not think too much of it but completed the application and sent it in based on her desire to travel. Within a week the secret service was at her neighbor’s door completing background checks. She said some of the neighbors ask her mother what Christine had done wrong. Her mother was supportive of Christine traveling across the world via ship through France to Berlin for a two-year post, just a few months after WWII ended. While in Germany she attended the Nuremberg Trials. Her career would allow her to travel and live all over the world and when asked what her favorite places was to live she had a difficult time answering as she enjoyed so many. She did say that she was not fond of Saudi Arabia based on the heat and inability to walk around the markets safely. She was not easily intimidated though, in fact she told the story of having a distillery from Sears and Roebuck sent to her while in Saudi Arabia where they made their own wine. She developed friendships all over the world and kept up with them through Christmas last year.

After retirement she lived with her sister Jenny for over 30 years in Louisville where she really enjoyed fine dining, the horse races, and traveling the short distance to Westerville, Ohio to visit her brother, Bob, and his family. This is the house where we have fond memories of everyone gathering on Christmas for a wonderful dinner and large family with a room full of gifts.

She lived the past few years close to her nephew, Robert, in California where she continued to enjoy the theater, movies, eating out and boating on the lake. She loved her entire family and enjoyed visiting with us and talking with us frequently. Her motto was one foot in front of the other and up until a few weeks prior to her death she continued to walk around outside and join us as we ate out at restaurants. She was always up for an adventure and always wanted to go somewhere, anywhere as long as she could place one foot in front of the other.

All of us here, and so many more, have precious memories of Aunt Chris and we will hold on to these to comfort us during this painful time when we miss her so very much.

Roger Lee Williams, 87

Roger Lee Williams, 87 of Richmond died Monday, March 19, at his home. Born September 10, 1930, at Ravenna, he was the son of late Isaac C. and Nannie Belle (Trent) Williams. He was a retired salesman for the former Madison Grocery and served proudly in the Kentucky National Gaurd. He was a faithful member of Fountain Park First Church of God in Richmond. He enjoyed serving as a high school basketball offical in his younger days, and was an offical Time Keeper for EKU basketball for nearly 40 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Marie (Newkirk) Williams; a son, Barry Williams (Paula) of Richmond; three daughters, Janet York (Larry) of Richmond, Joye Lowery (Ray) of Richmond, and Jill Sloane (Brian) of Nicholasville; a brother, Donald Williams (Pat) of Estill County; two sisters, Barbara Rison of Estill County, and Kay Lay of Lexington; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 22 at Fountain Park First Church of God, with Pastore Ben Jordan officiating, and Bro. Elder Goble and Bro. Paul Floyd assisting. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeffrey Harmon, Trent Harmon, Matt Lowery, Patrick Williams, Anthony Williams, Zachary Slone, Irish Rollins, Tyler Price, Michelle Harmon Allen, and Robyn Frederick. Honorary pallbearers were Ron Hacker, Lawrence Bailey, Donnie Elswick, Floyd Coleman, Jim Moore, and Rick Leger.