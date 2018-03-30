American Legion Egg Hunt

The annual Easter Egg Hunt at the American Legion will be on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Get pictures made with the Easter Bunny, play games, and hunt prize eggs.

American Legion Post 79 Lucky Duck Race

The Lucky Duck race will be on on May 5 at 3 p.m. Get your ducks now! See an American Legion Auxilliary member to get your lucky duck. Call (606) 975-5165 for more information.

American Legion Post 79 Road Block

The American Legion Post # 79 will be having a road block Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until noon, to help raise funds to pay for flags to be put on Estill County Veterans’ graves on Memorial Day. All donations are appreciated. Thanks in advance!

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN will begin January 29, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

There will be no community chorus practice on Thursday, Maundy Thursday. Practices will resume on the Thursdays after that, until Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. when the chorus program takes place. Call Robin Reed at (606) 723-4678 or Debra Carlyle at (606) 531-0465, for more information.

Cooking Around the World – Mediterranean

If you love to try new foods and learn about different countries, Cooking Around the World is a hands on program where we get to cook and taste different dishes from around the world and also learn about that country and their culture. You will learn how to prepare easy and delicious recipes that represents each country. This program is free and any age is welcome, so invite your kids and grandkids. April’s program will highlight the foods and culture of the Mediterranean and will be on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at (606) 723-4557.

Cooking Through the Calendar

Come join us for lunch on Thursday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m., as we “Cook through the Calendar”. We will be making the featured March recipe, chowder soup, from the 2018 Food and Nutrition Calendar. During lunch we will also learn some fun ways to stay active, and the financial and health benefits of this meal. If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at (606) 723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 29, 5:30 p.m., at Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given by Amanda Bonner, Director of Operations at Aldersgate Camp & Retreat Center. Members will be making plans for upcoming activities at the Board of Directors meeting. Recent donations were made to the Estill County Ministerial Association, Estill County Academic Team, and Mountain Mushroom Festival. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 95 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606) 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Photo Contest Workshop

Estill County 4-H has teamed up with the Mountain Mushroom Festival to host a photography workshop for adults and youth. The workshop will be Monday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. It is located at 76 Golden Court, Irvine. During the workshop Patti Reese will discuss and demonstrate general techniques. Information will be shared on the criteria, scoring, and contest rules of the Mountain Mushroom Festival Photo Contest. If a child is attending, they must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring a camera. Weather permitting, some general photography tips will be shown outdoors. Call (606) 723-4557 to register. It is open to the public and free of charge.

RCP presents Greater Tuna

Your home town community theater group needs your support! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Greater Tuna, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m., at the Estill County High School Auditorium.Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call (606) 723-5755 or (502) 810-7668 for more information.

Richardson Memorial Egg Hunt

The annual Joan Richardson Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m. at the Ravenna Veterans Memorial Park. Children up to age 12 are invited to participate.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Call (606) 723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, (606) 723-5830.

T-shirt Quilt Class

The first class of “Strip Quilting as You Go” and the “T-Shirt Quilt” will be Monday, April 2 from 3 to 7 at Ravenna Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall. You may drop in at any time for instructions, demonstrations, to sew, or to see what is going on so you can get your supplies together. You may stay as long as you like. The next class, also sponsored for Relay for Life, will be on “Yeast/Rolls/Treats” on Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m. Nelle Williams, the teacher, invites people to come join us for learning and fun. A $5 donation to Relay for Life is appreciated.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.