Cobbhill Crossroads Revival

There will be a revival at the Cobhill Crossroads Community Church, from Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The Stump Kickers will be there.

County-wide Good Friday Service

On behalf of the Estill County Ministerial Association we invite everyone to celebrate Jesus Christ together at a special outdoors county-wide Good Friday service. What a privilege we have to be united under one Cross with the greater community of believers. The service will be Friday, March 30, at First Christian Church, 270 Main St., Irvine, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Please come.

Miller’s Creek Church of God

Sunrise Service

Miller’s Creek Church of God will have a Sunrise Service Easter Sunday, April 1, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a country breakfast in the fellowship hall after service. Pastor Merle Travis and congregation invites everyone to come and worship and fellowship with us.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church

You are invited to attend Mt. Carmel Christian Church’s Sunrise Service on Sun., April 1, at 7 a.m. There will be a breakfast following the service. Also, you are welcome to attend our Resurrection Sunday Service at 11a.m. If you have any questions, please call 606-726-9342.

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2- Barnes Mountain will have services Saturday, March 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Billy Stamper will be preaching. Hubie Fox and singers will be singing. Pastor William Durbin and congregation welcomes everyone.

Salem Baptist Church

An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sat., March 31st, 2018 from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. for children of all ages. It will be a family day filled with fun, games, food, and fellowship.The event will be indoors if it rains.

Come and worship “The Risen Lord” on Easter Sunday, April 1st during our morning sunrise service at 7:15 a.m. Also, there are Sunday School classes available for everyone beginning at 10 a.m; Morning Worship is at 11 a.m.

Adult VBS “There’s Room at the Cross” is April 2-6th from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. We will have a light meal, bible lesson, and crafts. Childcare will be provided. There’s room for everyone. Come join us!

Seder Meal

The Irvine First Christian Church on Main Street will be hosting a traditional Passover Seder meal on Maundy Thursday, March 29, at 6 p.m. The public is invited.