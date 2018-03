Photos by Jeff Moreland

Former CVT Editor

Jacolbi Crowe, one of Estill County’s best soccer players, hit more lay-ups than a Corbin fan during half-time at the boys basketball game at Rupp Arena on Wednesday. He was then awarded the opportunity to try a half-court shot. If he made the shot, he’d win a $1,500 scholarship. He did. Even the Corbin cheerleaders were happy..