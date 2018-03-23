Brian Keith Brandenburg, 53, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine died Sunday, March 18, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born December 5, 1964 in Clark County and was the son of Virginia Brandenburg Stone and the late Leondas Brandenburg. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his step-father, Jackie Stone of Estill County; and a brother, Greg Brandenburg of Clark County.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Brandenburg.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Linville Dunaway officiating. Burial at the Fielder Cemetery.

David Earl Roberts, 64, son of Dovie Peters Boyd, died Wednesday, March 14, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was a carpenter, and Army veteran, and enjoyed woodworking. He was a native of Estill County a son of Dovie Peters Boyd, and the late Brown Roberts. He was preceded in death by his step father Ike Boyd Jr., and a brother, Benjamin Franklin Roberts.

Survivors other than his mother include his brothers, Jason Boyd, and Ike (Joni) Boyd III; his step-children, Vonda Arvin, Melinda Powell, and Roy Fields; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 17, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Billy Stamper officiating. Burial in the Roberts Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Boyd, Ike Boyd IV, Steve Fox, John Fox, Bill Fox, and Clayton Tharpe.

Lavenda Joan Canter, 75, of Broadway in Irvine died Monday, March 12, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 24, 1942 in Kokomo, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Jesse T. and Rose Ann Bailey Jamison. She was a homemaker and member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Samuel Lee Canter, Jr.; two daughters. Vickie Canter Dunaway of Richmond, and LaSonia Canter (Robert) Smith of London; a son, Samuel Glenn Canter of Lexington; a sister, Arlene Townsend of North Carolina; a brother, Gale Jamison of Ohio; two grandchildren, Dustin (Tiffany Richardson) Dunaway, and Ashley Canter (Graham) Simpson.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Cody Canter; three sisters, Loretta Ramsey, Lucille Canter, and Etta Estes; and two brothers, Walter Moore, and Jiggs Rogers.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, March 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dustin Dunaway, Tiffany Richardson, Glenn Canter, and Leroy Lamb.

Ida Jane Williams, 95, of Southern Hills Drive in Richmond died Tuesday, March 13, at her home following a short illness. She was born May 12, 1922 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Henry and Emmaline Griffin Gilbert. She was a homemaker and a member of the Hargett First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Franklin Williams.

She is survived by two daughters, Ima Jean Marshall (Scotty) of Madison County, and Violet Davenport (Freddie) of Madison County; two sons, Jimmy Lee Williams (Phyllis) of Estill County, and Herman Douglas Williams (Jodi) of Estill County; three step-children, Mayfra Isaacs of Estill County, Robert Samuel Williams of Estill County, and Wesley Franklin Williams (Phyllis) of Estill County;

eight grandchildren; seven step-grandcildren; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; three great-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Williams; and six brothers; Harvey, Richard, Jimmy, Jesse, Goldie, and Arnold Gilbert.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Merle Travis officiating. Burial at the Williams Cemetery. Pallbearers were Don Marshall, Gary Marshall, Curt Williams, David Lee Chaney, David Davenport, and Allen Davenport. Honorary Pallbearers were Libby Chaney, Felicia Canter, Rhonda Keener, Freddie Davenport, Scotty Marshall, David O. Chaney, Jeramey Donathan, Joshua Henson, and Taylor Tate.

Gregory Lynn Finney, 70, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Saturday, March 17, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born February 29, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Chester and Hazel Tuttle Finney. He was a retired electrician and a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the VFW. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his companion, Carolyn Powell; a daughter, Michelle Embry of Estill County; four sisters, Marilyn Bryant of Georgia, Judy Adams of Estill County, Lola Finney of Estill County, and Debbie Jordan of Estill County; a brother, Bobby Finney of Ohio; two grandchildren, GT Embry, and Meadow Embry.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lester; and a brother, Jerry Finney.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Watson officiating.