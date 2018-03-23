American Legion Benefit

The American Legion is having a benefit for a very dear friend Saturday, March 24, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be food and lots of fun. Buy your tickets for prizes to be given away each hour.

American Legion Post #79 Road Block

The American Legion Post # 79 will be having a road block Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until noon, to help raise funds to pay for flags to be put on Estill County Veterans’ graves on Memorial Day. All donations are appreciated. Thanks in advance!

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Biometric Screening

The Estill County Health Department will be hosting a Biometric Screening Event on Monday March 26, 2018 at the health department from 8:30 to 5:30. This event is FREE and open to all current and retired employees who have health insurance with the Kentucky Employee Health Plan (KEHP). Biometric Screening is one of the ways to meet the KEHP requirement to keep your insurance. Biometric Screening is a simple quick way to get lots of important health information such as cholesterol, blood glucose, BMI, blood pressure, weight, height and waist circumference. No appointment is necessary. Fasting is recommended but not required. Please bring your Vitality card with your member identification number. Call the Estill County Health Department at 606-723-5181 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness Classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla

Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN will begin January 29, at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane, the class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., a $3 donation per class. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The classes will have gentle exercise and movement. The classes help build strength and flexibility. For mor information, call Sister Loretta at 724-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Commonwealth Cleanup

Residents of Estill County have two opportunities to help clean up the county. On Friday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., dump trucks will be available at the following sites: Pea Ridge (soccer fields); Greenbriar Church (foot of Drip Rock); Barnes Moutain (corner of Eli Sparks Rd. and 851) Cobb Hill Fire Station; and Winchester Rd. (82 Food Mart). On Saturday, you may dump for free at the Advanced Disposal landfill until noon. No trash may be left along roadsides, and no tires will be accepted. Appliances must be taken directly to the landfill but are accepted free at the landfill every day. Call judge’s office at 723-7524 for more information.

Community Chorus

We welcome and encourage new members, past and present members, to join us as we have fun learning music for our Annual Spring Concert. We meet every Thursday night, and rehearse from 7 to 8 p.m., at Irvine United Methodist Church-243 Main St., Irvine, KY. We will be performing our Spring Concert on Sunday, May 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. Rose Daniels – Chorus Director. For more info, contact Robin Reed (606)-723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606)-531-0465.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market will meet on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Vendors who wish to accept senior and WIC vouchers should plan to attend the mandatory training. For more information, contact market coordinator Hannah Eaton at 726-0679.

Hunter’s Education Class

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) at the Estill County Extension Office. The 3-day class will be Thursday and Friday, March 22nd & 23rd from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, March 24th starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Estill Co. Sportsmen’s Club. You must attend all 3 classes to obtain your orange card. Ages 9 and older (as of March 24). Effective March 1, 2014, KY Dept. of Fish & Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Following is the registration link for the Estill Co. class: http://www.register-ed.com/events/view/117617.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, March 27, at 6 p.m. at the Center for Pregnancy and Parenting. Members will be doing a service project switching out the children’s clothing from winter clothes to summer clothes. Woman’s Club is a civic organization with the motto “Committed to Service”. The local club was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening of each month.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool group will hosting our local 4-H leader, Isaac Hollon. Our meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 22nd at the Estill County Public Library. We welcome new and experienced homeschool families. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 22, at Steam Engine Pizza. Aldersgate Camp Director, Dave Cohn, will give an update on the camp. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us at 5:30 p.m. (to eat) or 6:00 p.m. (meeting/program) on Thursday evenings.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The events are the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, and Parade. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Fungus 5K, Cake Decorating Contest, Photography Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at 606 723-1233 for further information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival T-Shirts and Mugs

“A Fungus Among Us”, the theme of the Mountain Mushroom Festival, is featured on the 2018 t-shirts. The violet color t-shirts are short-sleeve. They are $10 for all sizes from youth small to adult large. The adult 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. The t-shirts and festival mugs will be for sale in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street until Friday, April 27 at noon. During the festival the t-shirts and mugs will be for sale in the gazebo on Broadway.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Photo Contest Workshop

Estill County 4-H has teamed up with the Mountain Mushroom Festival to host a photography workshop for adults and youth. The workshop will be Tuesday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. It is located at 76 Golden Court, Irvine. During the workshop Patti Reese will discuss and demonstrate general techniques. Information will be shared on the criteria, scoring, and contest rules of the Mountain Mushroom Festival Photo Contest. If a child is attending, they must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring a camera. Weather permitting, some general photography tips will be shown outdoors. Call 606 723-4557 to register. It is open to the public and free of charge.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This Friday, March 23rd, Tots Express will be meeting with us for storytime and an Egg Hunt. Please bring a dozen candy filled eggs and a basket. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call 859-497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.