Community Prayer

There will be community prayer Saturday, March 24, at 1 p.m., at the Estill County High School. Everyone is invited. Special speakers and singers will be in attendance.

County-wide Good Friday Service

On behalf of the Estill County Ministerial Association we invite everyone to celebrate Jesus Christ together at a special outdoors county-wide Good Friday service. What a privilege we have to be united under one Cross with the greater community of believers. The service will be Friday, March 30, at First Christian Church, 270 Main St., Irvine, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Please come.

Drip Rock Baptist Church

Drip Rock Baptist Church will host its monthly singing at six p.m. on Saturday, March 24, beginning at 6 p.m. God’s Family Connection is the featured singing group.

Miller’s Creek Church of God

Sunrise Service

Miller’s Creek Church of God will have a Sunrise Service Easter Sunday, April 1, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a country breakfast in the fellowship hall after service. Pastor Merle Travis and congregation invites everyone to come and worship and fellowship with us.

Salem Baptist Church

An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sat., March 31st, 2018 from 2 p.m.until 3:30 p.m. for children of all ages. It will be a family day filled with fun, games, food, and fellowship.The event will be indoors if it rains.

Come and worship “The Risen Lord” on Easter Sunday, April 1st during our morning sunrise service at 7:15 a.m. Also, there are Sunday School classes available for everyone beginning at 10 a.m; Morning Worship is at 11 a.m.

Adult VBS “There’s Room at the Cross” is April 2-6th from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. We will have a light meal, bible lesson, and crafts. Childcare will be provided. There’s room for everyone. Come join us!