Photos by Shurla Cooper

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Although forecasters warned of accumulating snowfall on Sunday night, many residents of Estill County were not prepared for the heavy snow that downed tree limbs and power lines.

Most areas of the county received six to eight inches of snow, but higher elevations received up to a foot.

At one point on Monday, more than 6,000 Jackson Energy customers were without power.

Phone service was interrupted for many people as well, which made for a cold dark day with little means to communicate.

Temperatures hovered above freezing, so major roads were mostly clear by mid-day, but slushy snow on side roads and parking lots made for risky travel for some.

School was canceled yet again on Monday and Tuesday. Students were also out on Wednesday to allow them opportunity to attend the high school tournament at Rupp Arena.