Linda Lou Adams, 64, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Saturday, March 3, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born June 4, 1953 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hurley and Jeanette Stevens McKinney. She was a former Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the South Irvine Baptist Church and enjoyed going to the Horizon Adult Healthcare Center.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas C. Adams; a son, Johnathan Nicholas Jelley of Estill County; a step-daughter, Charlotte (Bobby) Willis of Estill County; two sisters, Charolette Webb of Estill County, and Janice Hoover of Estill County; two brothers, Kenneth McKinney of Estill County, and Hurley McKinney of Shelbyville; two grandchildren, Nicholas David Jelley, and Eli Christopher Jelley; and a step-grandchild, Ebony Hope Willis.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Shouse.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 7, at the South Irvine Baptist Church with Bro. Donnie Burford officiating. Burial at the Cane Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were Walter McKinney, Anthony McKinney, Shaun Green, Larry Conley, Gary Sparks, and James Green. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.