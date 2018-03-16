New Bethel Baptist #1-Barnes Mountain singing

New Bethel Baptist #1-Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Saturday, March 17, beginning at 6 p.m. Singers will be the Letter Box Boys. Refreshments will be served after the service. Everyone welcome.

New Pastor at Providence Baptist

The Providence Baptist Church has a new pastor. Tim Roberts was born in 1967 in Owensboro, Kentucky. He is married to Kay Roberts and they have two children, Jeremy and Jessica, and six grandchildren. He has pastored several churches in Kentucky. He was called to pastor Providence Baptist a couple months ago.