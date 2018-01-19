Photo by Mimi Tucker

The Rather Bee Quilting Club presented a quilt to Nannie Muncie, who lost her belongings in a fire.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

In early October of 2017, Nannie Muncie’s home of more than 50 years was severely damaged when a fire broke out in her living room. Many of her possessions were destroyed, and she’s been sleeping in a storage shed beside her home on Armour Street while repairs are being made there.

Last week, Mimi Tucker, a long-time friend of Nannie’s, presented her with a beautiful handmade quilt made especially for her by the Rather Bee Quilting group. Nannie said she was “tickled to death.”

“It was the first brand new quilt I ever had,” said Nannie, who added that the gift brightened her days and made her feel like “somebody was thinking about me.”

Nannie is on supplemental oxygen and is unable to get out much.

All of her furniture, curtains, curtain rods, etc., will have to be replaced. Some chairs have been donated and are in storage building, but Nannie isn’t exactly sure what she has, because she hasn’t been out to check and see.

If anyone has extra household items that they would like to donate, they may call Nannie’s daughter, Janet Rose, and leave a message. The number is 726-9909.

Anyone who would like to join the Rather Bee Quilting group, which often makes quilts to donate, may come to the Estill County Public Library on the second Saturday of each month. The quilting bee meetings last from 1 until 5 p.m., and participants typically work on a project while they are there. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.