Zoetis Inc., the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock, recently provided the local Estill County FFA with a check for $289.83 through its Industry Support Program. The local Mountain View Veterinary Services participates in the Zoetis program, which gives Estill County FFA a cut of every Zoetis product sold at the local vet clinic. Over the last several years, this has had a great impact on the local Chapter, as it supports expenses for members to participate in activities and competitions. When you visit Mountain View Vet, be sure to thank them for supporting our local FFA chapter each year.

Pictured at left, (l-r), are Emily Ferrell, Chapter Treasurer; Emily Beckley, of Mt. View Vet Services; and Micah Lynch, Chapter Vice President.