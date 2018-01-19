Mary Ann Cline, 71

Mary Ann Cline, 71, a resident of the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center died Wednesday, January 10, at the Center following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1946 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late James White and Ann Abner White Boston. She was a former employee of Sylvania and attended the Methodist Church. She also served as a member of the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center Council. She had lived in Clark County most of her life.

She is survived by a daughter, Edieann Ingram (Nathan) of Clark County; a son, Anthony White (Lourdes) of Houston, TX; and a grandchild, Kinsey Haddix.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, James White, ArthurWhite, and Gilbert White.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Pallbearers were Brandon Cole, Michael Cole, Nathan Ingram, Bobby Epperson, William White and Anthony White. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Charlotte Faye Harrison-Rachford, 75

Charlotte Faye Harrison-Rachford, 75, died on January 10, 2018 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in Estill County on December 12, 1942 to Beulah Woosley and Elmer Lee Harrison. She was loved by many and enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends and her dog Mitzi. She found peace in the company of her loved ones and her faith in God. She was a natural caregiver and loved being a grand-mother more than anything. She was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel and a licensed massage therapist which she did up until she became ill. She attended Calvary Christian Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Russell) Lane; three sons, Keith (Rosemary) Barnes, Jeffrey (Lisa) Barnes, and Jason (Elizabeth) Epperson; a step-son, Anthony (Loredus) White; 10 grandsons, Jake (Kelly) Barnes, Josh (Jessica) Barnes, Erik Barnes, Brandon (Casey) White, Corey Cox, Jacob Taulbee, Kevin (Caitlin) Jarrell, Isaiah Epperson, Noah Epperson, and Gunner Brock; four granddaughters, Lindsey Borders, Samantha Landrum, Hartlee Epperson, and Piper Brock; eight great grandsons, Jaden Nein, Bayne Barnes, Deegan Hager, Brantley White, Andrew Jarrell, Nickolas Jarrell, Johnnie Stanley, and Keyonte Back; four great granddaughters, Skylar Barnes, Madison Edge, Bristol Borders, Brayleigh Borders, and Holly Jarrell; three brothers, Dallas Harrison, Darrell Harrison, and Lloyd Harrison; three sisters, Loretta Stacy, Nettie Wiseman, and Ruby Webb; three step-sisters, Judith Acres, Robin Woosley, and Betty Holbrook; two step-brothers, David Holbrook, and Bona Holbrook; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Funeral services were held on January 12, at Calvary Christian Church in Winchester, with Pastor Lee Cruse officiating. Pallbearers were Jake Barnes, Josh Barnes, Brandon White, Corey Cox, Erik Barnes, and Andy Wiseman. A private burial was held in White Oak Cemetery. Donations may be made to White Oak Church of God1985 White Oak Road, Irvine, Kentucky 40336.

Todd Randell Robinson, 54

Todd Randell Robinson, 54, of Tipton Ridge Road in Ravenna died Thursday, January 11, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born April 26, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of Julia Tuggle Robinson and the late Robert Robinson, Jr. He was a retired employee of the Kentucky Department of Transportation and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Regina Adams Robinson; and a son, Zachary Todd Robinson of Estill County.

Memorial services were held Monday, January 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Pallbearers were Zachary Robinson, Michael Stallings, Brian Brewer, Tim Abney, Kevin Combs, and Donnie Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers were Bud Tuggle, William Hardy, Elliott Hardy, and Tracy Noland. Burial was at the Gray Cemetery.

Elke Schmitz, 67

Elke Schmitz, 67, of Winkler Cemetery Road in Irvine, died Sunday, January 7, at her home following a long illness. She was born May 1, 1950, in Munich, Germany, a daughter of the late Wolfgang and Erica Danbock Schmitz. She retired as a professional cleaner and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by a brother, Rueider Schmitz of Germany.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Ledford Cox, 74

Ledford Cox, 74, husband of Shelia Marcum Cox, died Monday, January 8, at his home. He was a native of Jackson County, a son of the late Willie and Dora Smith Cox. He was a retired employee of Carhartt, and a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his, brothers Oba, Daniel, George, Howard, and Leonard Cox; his sisters, Mary Reva Cox, Nellie Lynch, Della James, Dovie Oaks, Nannie Brandenburg, Flora Clark, Ora Pierson, Lona Cox, and Lyda Cox.

Survivors other than his wife of 45 years Shelia; include his son, Billy Ray Cox; his brothers, Ivan Everett, Marion Cox; his sisters, Maudie Marie Richardson, Lillie Frances Feagins, Dorothy Blackwood, Ethel Sue Richardson, Helen Clark, Alice Lou Townsend, and Nancy Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, January 11, at Drip Rock Baptist Church. Burial in the Marcum Cemetery. Lewis-Abner Home of funerals was entrusted with the arrangements.

Buel McIntosh, 69

Buel McIntosh, 69, of Sixth Street in Ravenna died Wednesday, January 10, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 6, 1948 in Seymore, Indiana and was the son of the late Lonzo and Mary Dee Stamper McIntosh. He was retired from IMU and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by two sisters, Agnes McIntosh of Estill County, and Nellie McIntosh of Estill County; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Magdalene Dunaway and Ruth Dunaway; and and two brothers, Cornelius McIntosh and Larson McIntosh.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers were Clayton Caudill, Carl Ross, Kevin Carter, Allen Long, Phillip Johnson, and Tommy Lowery. Honorary Pallbearer was Everett Arthur. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Nicklas Warren Spurgeon, 26

Nicklas Warren Spurgeon, 26, of Richmond, Kentucky died on Friday, January 12, in Richmond. He was born July 11, 1991 in Winchester.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Sandra Herald Sea of Irvine; a brother, Marcus Clay Spurgeon of Richmond; maternal grandparents, Ray and Myrtle Herald of Talbert, Kentucky;and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 15, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jesse Turner officiating. Burial in the Sharon Herald Cemetery at Talbert, Kentuycky. The Deaton Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Alma C. Fowler, 71

Alma C. Fowler, 71, of McKee Road in Irvine died Wednesday, January 10, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born September 2, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lafette and Lana Arvin Smith. She was a former employee of St. Joseph Hospital and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands, David Cain and Stanley Fowler.

She is survived by daughter, Jeannie Burkhead of Scott County; four sons, Shannon Fred Cain of Estill County, Ronnie Cain of Madison County, David Cain of Franklin County, and Victor Cain of Estill County; a sister, Wilma Harris of Fayette County; two brothers, Curvin Smith of Woodford County, and Eldon Smith and Estill County; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Smith.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, January 20, 11 a.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Vivian Lois Hamilton, 83

Vivian Lois Hamilton, 83, of Richmond, widow of Mr. James Edward “Jimmy Hambone” Hamilton, died on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at the ARH Hospital in Hazard. She was born on September 12, 1934 to the late Clelton and Pearl Martin Ferrell. She was a graduate of Harlan High School as well as Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University. She was a school teacher for many years in the Madison, Harlan and Estill County School systems as well as the Middletown, Ohio School System. She was a volunteer with Hospice and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Richmond.

Survivors include a daughter, Patty Sorrell (Larry); her grandchildren, Nicole Hudson, and James Sorrell; a sister, Margaret Johnson; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Edward “Jimmy Hambone” Hamilton which died in 2004.

A memorial service was conducted at Saturday, January 6,at the Calvary Baptist Church, 343 Big Hill Ave., Richmond, with Pastor Bobby Greene officiating. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home of Richmond was in charge of the arrangements.

Patsy Lynn Riddell Neal, 63

Patsy Lynn Riddell Neal, 63, of Richmond Road in Irvine, died Monday, January 8, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born October 8, 1954, in Madison County, a daughter of the late Orlan and Cletta Stone Riddell. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray Neal.

She is survived by four daughters, Tonya Neal (Danny) of Estill County, Donea Barnes (Mark) of Estill County, Regina Neal (Danny) of Estill County, and Kristin Neal (Kevin) of Estill County; a son, Gregory Neal (Sarah) of Estill County; two sisters, Dianne Reynolds (Lonnie) of Estill County, and Sheala Fields of Estill County; 11 grandchildren, Cory, Nathan, MaKayla, McKenna, Andrew, Bryson, Shyann, Peyton, Parker, Sierra, and Zakariah; a special friend, Jeanene Neal.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Brandon Scott Neal, and Brian Ray Neal; and a brother, Michael Leon Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Pallbearers were Dylan Fields, Dustin Fields, Lonnie Reynolds, Mark Barnes, Greg Neal, and Trevin Niece. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Glenna Dean Stevens, 59

Glenna Dean Stevens, 59, of Leighton Road in Irvine died Sunday, January 14, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born July 14, 1958 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Joyce Oveda Puckett Stevens. She had attended the Barnes Mountain Baptist Church where she was baptized and enjoyed watching WLJC. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by two sisters, Virginia Faye Stevens of Irvine, and Wilma Jean Stevens of Irvine; two brothers, Darrell Lee Stevens of Irvine, and Lander Stevens of Irvine; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Stevens McKinney; and two brothers, Dale Stevens, and Charles Stevens, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Adrian McKinney officiating. Burial to follow at the Stevens Cemetery.