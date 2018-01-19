Adult Education

A college counselor will be at the Estill County Adult Learning Center on January 24, 2018. Anyone interested in finding out more about attending college may call the office at 723-7323 for an appointment. The counselor can assist adults and high school seniors with admissions and financial aid assistance, as well as provide them information on college/technical/vocational school, student loan counseling, and career counseling. Financial assistance may be obtained for taking the GED.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

GED test date

The Adult Education Center has set the next official GED test date as Jan. 20. Scholarship funds are available to help with the test fee. Call Mary Skipper at 606-723-7323 for more information.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library News

On January 24 at 1:30 p.m. Sandy Savage will be at the Estill County Public Library with her painting classes. If you need more information please contact Lesa at the library at 606-723-3030.

Friday nights from 5:30 until 7:30 is Family Game Night at the Estill County Public Library. If you are looking for something FREE to do with the family, then stop by the library on Friday nights and play games. All board games are provided. All kids under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information please contact Lesa or Cale at the library at 606-723-3030.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play Bridge? If so, come by the Estill County Library on Fridays beginning at 12:30 to learn the game. The instructor will be Patti Reese. For more information, please call Lesa at 606-723-3030.

On the Road Again: Sites, Tastes and Culture of Ireland

Join us on Monday, January 22, 2018, at noon at the Estill County Extension Office for a whirlwind tour of Ireland which will include glimpses of the ever-changing scenery from plunging cliffs to towering mountains and gloomy peat bogs. We’ll learn a little of the history of the country and how it relates to the ancestry of many Kentuckians. Some traditional Irish recipes will be shared. We will also discuss packing and travel tips and hacks. This lesson is designed to inspire your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The program will be presented by Gina Noe, Madison County Family & Consumer Sciences agent, and is free and open to the public. Please call 606-723-4557 to register so we will have plenty of handouts and food samples.

PandAmonium

On Sunday, January 21, the Estill County girls and boys basketball games at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. against Powell County are going to result in “PandAmonium,” or P.A.N.D.A.S Awareness day. Keily Flynn, an Estill County student, was diagnosed with a disease called P.A.N.D.A.S. when she was eight years old. A correct diagnosis is rare, and Keily wants to help raise awareness about the disease. Donations will be accepted for the cause.

Storytime Happenings

Starry Time Storytime returned on January 8th at 5 p.m. This storytime is designed for children that are already attending school and their siblings both small and tall. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at Estill County Public Library.

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Our letter of the week is R. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call 859-497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop

There will be a free Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop taught by Donna M. Crow, beginning January 22. Time and day to be arranged. Classes meet once weekly at the Estill County Public Library, and are co-sponsored by Sacred Space Healing, Interfaith Wellness Center, and the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Writing memoir is a fantastic tool for healing, grieving, learning more about yourself and others or simply telling the stories you want to share with your children and grandchildren. Come join this small class as we explore exercises, writing techniques and prompts aimed toward self-awareness and healing. (personal sharing is optional) Write a powerful monologue, an amusing story or search for inner peace. Pre-registration encouraged. For further information or to register call 859-302-0060.