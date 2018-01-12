A 4-H Lending library is located at Ravenna City Hall.

Not every youth has the opportunity to get to the public library, but, thanks to the efforts of the 4-H Teen club, there are new opportunities for Estill County youth to discover a good book.

Recently, the Teen Club decided to set up small lending libraries throughout the county. The whole concept, explains 4-H Agent Isaac Hollon, is to encourage patrons to take a book and read it, and either bring it back or replace it with another one. He cites research that shows how important it is for children to be read to when they are young, even before they reach school age.

The libraries themselves are small structures much like a newspaper stand. In fact, a few of them are recycled newspaper stands. The Teen Club paints and decorates the boxes before setting them out for their new purpose.

Currently, the libraries are located in four locations. There is one at the office at Stacy Lane, one at Ravenna City Hall, one at the Mountain Crest Housing Authority, and one at Roxie’s Grocery Store on Barnes Mountain.

The boxes are placed in a public place where someone can keep an eye on them. Donations of books for children and young adults are welcomed to place inside the lending libraries.

Hollon is hoping to find more locations for the lending libraries. He said the goal of the 4-H club is to make them accessible all over the county.

If anyone would like a lending library set up at their office or business, call the Estill County Extension Service at 606-723-4557.