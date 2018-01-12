Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

1-1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

10 cups chicken broth

4 celery ribs, chopped

4 medium carrots, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups uncooked egg noodles (about 8 ounces)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons.

2. Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25-30 minutes.

3. Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-22 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, when chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Return meat to stockpot. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Remove bay leaves. Yield: 10 servings (3-1/2 quarts).

Mexican Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons oil

1 onion- diced

4 garlic cloves- rough chopped

1 – 1 1/4 lbs. chicken breast diced into cubes

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano (or a couple bay leaves)

⅛ – ¼ teaspoons chipotle powder or cayenne, or to taste

1 tomato – diced

1 small can diced green chilies (optional)

4 cups chicken stock

4 cups water

4 ounces dry linguini noodles (or pasta, or gluten-free or rice noodles)

Juice of one lime

Garnish with avocado slices, fresh cilantro, scallions and lime

Instructions:

In a large heavy bottom pot or dutch oven, saute onion in 1-2 T olive oil over med-high heat for two minutes.

Add chicken and garlic. Saute 5-6 minutes until it begins to brown, stirring often.

Add salt and spices, oregano and cook 1 more minute. Add tomato, chilies, stock and water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.

Once boiling, add pasta, resisting the temptation to add more( it will swell). Bring to a boil once more, turn heat to medium, and simmer ten minutes or until pasta is done cooking.

Squeeze the lime, taste, adjust salt if necessary.

Place in bowls and top with sliced avocado and fresh cilantro and scallions and serve with a wedge of lime.