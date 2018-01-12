Richard Doyle Embs, Sr., 53

Richard Doyle Embs, Sr., 53, of Ravenna, died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was a Estill County native, of the Christian faith and was a brick layer. He enjoyed being outdoors; fishing, hunting and camping. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Cheryl Hobbs Embs of Ravenna; his mother, Elsie Embs Richardson of Irvine; three sons, Chris Burton and Richard Elms, Jr., both of Winchester and Shawn Embs of Irvine; one brother, David Embs and wife, Roxie Embs of Irvine; and one grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one step son, Justin Hobbs; one brother, Kirk Richardson; and one sister, Charlene Richardson.

A private service as held. Arrangements were under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Doris JeanCole Fortney, 76

Doris Jean Cole Fortney, 76, the wife of Wendell Fortney, died Wednesday, January 3, at her home. She was born on August 20, 1941, in Estill County, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Withers Cole. She was the office manager for Central Kentucky Inspection and was also retired from Irvin Industries. She was currently a member of The Emmanuel Baptist Church in Estill County, but grew up, and was baptized into the fellowship of The First Baptist Church of Irvine. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Survivors in addition to her husband Wendell, include two daughters, Nerissa Anne Fortney Gregoire and husband, Rene Gregoire, and Mechelle Renee Fortney McAninch; a son, Wendell Reed Fortney and wife, Kristy Fortney; three brothers, Lester Cole and wife, Barbara Cole, Norman Cole and wife, Emmaleen Cole, and Kenny Cole and wife, Kelly Cole; two sisters, Lyda Harrison and husband, Dallas Harrison, and Carolyn Baber; seven grandchildren, Morgan Fortney, Tiffany Wilson Hall, Clinton Wayne Fortney, Megan Winkler, Natalie McAninch, Catherine McAninch, and Jeanna Fortney; three great-grandchildren, Jarrod Green, Brenton Hall, and Danyelle Hall; a great-great-grandchild, Kinley Sizemore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Cole and Shirley Epperson; and two brothers, Carl Cole and Chester Cole Jr.; and a grandchild, Carter Alan Fortney.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, January 7, at The First Baptist Church, 351 Broadway, Irvine, Kentucky with Rev. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial in the Flatwoods Cemetery at Waco. Pallbearers were Clinton Fortney, Jarrod Green, Beatle Lisle, George Tribble Jr., Lester Darren Cole, and Harold Botner Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were her three brothers, Lester Cole, Norman Cole, Kenny Cole and Ronnie Smith, Rick Childers, Joel Casteel, and George Bryant. The Combs, Parsons, and Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Verna Delois Estes, 56

Verna Delois Estes, 56, mother of Jacob Riddell, Elizabeth Sandlin, and Kenneth Estes, died January 1. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of Bertha Riddell and the late Paul Riddell. She was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Riddell.

Survivors include two sons, Jacob Riddell and wife, Teresa Riddell, Kenneth Walker Estes; a daughter, Elizabeth Sandlin; her siblings, Tammy Samantha Cole and husband, Shannon Cole, Rhonda Willis, Tim Riddell and wife, Vonda Riddell, Robin Riddell and wife, April Riddell, Gary Riddell and wife, Patty Riddell, Paula Hopkins and husband, David Hopkins, Jennifer Larrison and husband, Willie Larrison, Paul Riddell Jr. and wife, Gina Riddell, Ernest Riddell and wife, Deesha Riddell, and Matthew Riddell and wife, Amanda Riddell; her grandchildren, Cody Sandlin, Shane Sandlin, Logan Riddell, Careter Riddell, Jarren Newton, Keeton Estes, and Kiser Estes.

Services were held Saturday, January 6, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Pallbearers were Thomas Addison, Claude Willis, Alex Cole, Jeff Wilson, Cody Sandlin, Shane Sandlin, and Logan Riddell.

Edna Bernice Jarboe Farmer, 92

Edna Bernice Jarboe Farmer, 92, of Lexington, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Robert Jarboe and Virgie Marr Jarboe, was born December 21, 1925 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died Thursday, January 4, in Lexington. She professed faith in Christ and was a faithful member of Rosemont Baptist Church where she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Thrifty Needles Sewing Group. She united in marriage to her husband of fifty-eight years, J. W. Farmer December 23, 1944 and he preceded her in death September 16, 2003.

Bernice supported J. W. in their church ministry (Ruth 1:16-17) at Pikes Ridge Baptist Church, Lowell Avenue Mission, Menlo Baptist Church, Menlo, Georgia, Bice Memorial Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia, Kentucky Baptist Associational Missionary, Little Union Baptist Church, Fairfield, Kentucky, First Baptist Church, Irvine, Kentucky, First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Kentucky and Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church, Campbellsville, Kentucky.

She is survived by a son, Lynn Edward Farmer and wife, Nancy Farmer of Lebanon; and a daughter, Karen Farmer Marshall and husband, Tom Marshall of Lexington; four grandchildren, Wesley Farmer and wife, Aletia Farmer, Amy Chandler and husband, James Chandler, Seth Farmer and wife, Donna Farmer, and Thomas Marshall and wife, Lindsay Farmer; seven great-grandchildren, Jakob Farmer, Adeline Farmer, Riley Farmer, Avery Farmer, Lauren Marshall, Eamon Nasr, and Arion Nasr; two sisters-in-law, Nora Susan Jarboe of Louisville and Mary Frances Skaggs of Greenville; many Jarboe and Farmer nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Roy Jarboe, Ralph Jarboe, Carter Jarboe, Ira Jarboe, R. W. Jarboe; three sisters, Lena Richerson, Mae Sherrard, and Ruby Wise.

Lexington Funeral Service was held Friday, January 5, at Rosemont Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Benton officiating. Campbellsville Funeral Service was held, Saturday January 6, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with Rev. A. Landon Hadley and Rev. Eddie Benton officiating. Burial in the Brookside Cemetery in Campbellsville. Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and may at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Wilma Jean Broughton Turner, 88

Wilma Jean Broughton Turner, 88, widow of Truman Turner who preceded her in death on June 27, 2017 died on January 6, 2018 at her home in Richmond, Kentucky. Born October 6, 1929, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Ermine Curtis and Rose Arvin Broughton in Madison County on Dodd Road. She attended the Dodd Road one-room school for seven years after which she graduated from Waco High School and received her BS and MA degrees from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught at Irvine Grade School about a half a year and then taught third grade at Waco School for 36 years. She still remembered her students in prayer. She was a member of Viney Fork Baptist Church where she served as pianist for over 60 years. She was active in WMU, Sunday school, VBS, Madison County Teachers Association and Gideon’s Auxiliary and she also loved to read, travel and farm. She was preceded in death by her parents and both sisters, Fay Arvin Broughton and Anna Marie Broughton Noble.

She is survived by a niece, Ada Wilson of Richmond; a nephew, Eugene Wilson and his wife, Mary Wilson of Richmond; a great nephew, John Wilson of Richmond; and a great niece, Lauren Wilson of Richmond. She is also survived by eight first cousins and many others cousins, friends and her pets Creamer and Maggie.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 10, with Bro. Harry Hoover and Bro. Ralph Shepperon officiating. Burial in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Wilson, Clint Canterbury, Owen Flynn, Ronnie Colbenson, Luke Honaker, Russ Barclay, and Jimmy Green. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Arvin, Bill Maupin, Don Brattin, Ricky Flynn, Frank Turpin, Glenn Hill, and Harold Richardson Jr. Donations are suggested to The Gideons International, P O Box 541, Richmond, KY 40475, Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403, or to the Oneida Baptist Institute, P O Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972.