Adult Education

A college counselor will be at the Estill County Adult Learning Center on January 24, 2018. Anyone interested in finding out more about attending college may call the office at 723-7323 for an appointment. The counselor can assist adults and high school seniors with admissions and financial aid assistance, as well as provide them information on college/technical/vocational school, student loan counseling, and career counseling. Financial assistance may be obtained for taking the GED.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Arts Council Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on January 16. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Prospective members are welcome also.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive in the Estill County Community on Sat., Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. To schedule your life-saving appointment or to get more information, call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758. As always, walk-ins are also welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet at the Estill County Public Library on January 11th at 1:00 p.m. Our guest will be Rebecca Estes, retired teacher and reading specialist. She is planning games and activities to help with reading skills for all ages. Come learn with us! Both new and experienced homeschool families are welcome. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Recent donations have been given to Salvation Army, Christmas Parade float winners, and books for all 4 and 5 year old students at South Irvine School. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 pm to 5 pm. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library News

On January 12, we will be starting a Bridge Club at the Estill County Public Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. Patti Reese will be here to teach the fundamentals of the game. This is open to all ages, and even if you know a little about bridge and would like to learn more, come on out to the library and join us. For more information, please call Lesa Ledford at 606-723-3030.

On January 13, 2018, the Quilter’s Club will be meeting at the Estill County Public Library and are looking for any beginners that would love to learn. The meetings are from 1 until 5 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. If you have ever wanted to learn or have been quilting for years and would like to share what you know please come on out to this monthly meeting. For more information, please call the library at 606-723-3030 and speak with Lesa Ledford, Adult Services Librarian.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

The 28th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 28-29. Think Spring and come be a part of the planning on Thursday, January 11 at 7 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. Anyone interested in assisting with the festival is welcome to attend. For further information contact City Hall at 723-2554 or 723-1233.

On the Road Again: Sites, Tastes and Culture of Ireland

Join us on Monday, January 22, 2018, at noon at the Estill County Extension Office for a whirlwind tour of Ireland which will include glimpses of the ever-changing scenery from plunging cliffs to towering mountains and gloomy peat bogs. We’ll learn a little of the history of the country and how it relates to the ancestry of many Kentuckians. Some traditional Irish recipes will be shared. We will also discuss packing and travel tips and hacks. This lesson is designed to inspire your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The program will be presented by Gina Noe, Madison County Family & Consumer Sciences agent, and is free and open to the public. Please call 606-723-4557 to register so we will have plenty of handouts and food samples.

PandAmonium

Friday night’s boy and girl basketball game night on January 12 against Powell County is going to be a PandAmonium, or P.A.N.D.A.S Awareness night. Keily Flynn, an Estill County student, was diagnosed with a disease called P.A.N.D.A.S. when she was eight years old. A correct diagnosis is rare, and Keily wants to help raise awareness about the disease. Donations can be made toward the cause. Girls play at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

Storytime Happenings

Starry Time Storytime returned on January 8th at 5:00 p.m. We will not be having Starry Time Storytime on January 15th due to Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. This storytime is designed for children that are already attending school and their siblings both small and tall.

Our regular preschool Storytime will resume our schedule of Wednesdays and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We will be starting back with our letter of the week. The letter Q will be our focus. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call 859-497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop

There will be a free Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop taught by Donna M. Crow, beginning January 22 Time and day to be arranged. Classes meet once weekly at the Estill County Public Library, and are co-sponsored by Sacred Space Healing, Interfaith Wellness Center, and the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Writing memoir is a fantastic tool for healing, grieving, learning more about yourself and others or simply telling the stories you want to share with your children and grandchildren. Come join this small class as we explore exercises, writing techniques and prompts aimed toward self-awareness and healing. (personal sharing is optional) Write a powerful monologue, an amusing story or search for inner peace. Pre-registration encouraged. For further information or to register call 859-302-0060.