The new year began with a blue moon hanging over the frozen landscape. A blue moon happens when there are two full moons within the same month. Fortunately, most blue moons aren’t accompanied by sub-0 temperatures.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

“Is it cold enough for you?”

That’s the question everyone seems to be asking, and for most, the answer is, “Yes, it’s too cold!”

January 2 saw the temperatures plunge to 0 or even below in some areas of the county.

The cold temperatures haven’t caused a lot of problems, other than some frozen water pipes and some cars not starting.

Because of the extreme cold, Estill County schools were closed on Tuesday, the day they were scheduled to reopen after the Christmas break.

However, teachers reported for a work day.