Mitchell “Mitch” David Begley, 50

Mitchell “Mitch” David Begley, 50, of Interlachen, Florida died Saturday, December 23, due to injuries received in an ATV accident. He was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and had lived in Interlachen for the past 22 years coming from Irvine, Kentucky. He worked in lawn maintenance and owned and operated his own lawn care service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, flying his drone, and spending time with family and having cookouts.

He is survived by his wife, Tennia E. Begley of Interlachen; his parents, Arnold Begley and Maggie Begley of Interlachen; two daughters and son-in-law, Stephanie Begley-Rivera and husband, Raymond Begley-Rivera of Interlachen and Michelle Begley and partner, Kimberly of Interlachen; two adopted daughters, Layla McIntire and Natalie Rivera both of Interlachen; two brothers, Arnold R. Begley and wife, Christina Begley of Interlachen, and Elijah Begley and wife, Pam Begley of Irvine; five sisters, Sheila Snyder and husband, Robbi Snyder of Interlachen, Loura Kelly and husband, Brian Kelly of Interlachen, Rachael Turner of Interlachen, and Naomi Finley and husband, David Finley of Interlachen, and Rhonda Begley of Macon, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Durnan of Interlachen; five grandchildren, Bethany Rivera, Jayden Rivera, Lileigh McIntire, Zaryah Burman, and Zadyan Burman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremiah Ray Rivera.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 31, at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, Florida with Rev. David Finley officiating. Burial at Pinelawn Cemetery in Interlachen, Florida. Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed on his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka was in charge of arrangements.

Teddy Ray Rose, 57

Teddy Ray Rose, 57, of Grindstone Road in Irvine died Thursday, December 21, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. He was born September 15, 1960, in Estill County, a son of Anna Ruth Dawes Rose and the late Virgil J. Rose. He was a self-employed railroad contractor working with the Bluegrass Ordinance and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a member of the Christian Faith.

In addition to his mother he is also survived by his wife, Michelle Lynn Conrad Rose; three daughters, Wynena Willis and husband, Lucas Willis of Richmond, DaMeida Rogers and husband, Joey Rogers of Irvine, and Ashley Sanderson and husband, Joel Sanderson of Florida; a son, Steven Smith of Irvine; two brothers, Terry Rose and wife, Wilma Rose of Irvine, and Tony Wayne Rose and wife, Donna Rose of Richmond; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russ Walling, Allen Tuggle, Hunter Rose, Steven Smith, Chad Walling, and Jonathan Rose.

Edith Mae Stamper, 90

Edith Mae Stamper, 90, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine died Thursday, December 28, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born November 28, 1927 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late John and Pearl Allen Embry. She was a homemaker and member of the Old Time Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Stamper.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Richardson and husband, Luther Richardson of Irvine; three grandchildren, Sherri Cox, Melissa Abney, and Andrea Isaacs; three great grandchildren, Ashley Simpson, Hannah Wiseman, and Cheyenne Abney; and three great-great grandchildren, Colton Simpson, Maddox Simpson, and Lila Hill.

She was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Chaney. Burial at the South Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Abney, Shane Isaacs, Justin Wiseman, Scott Riddell, Clay Rice, and Joseph Marwil.

Bobby Wayne Carroll, 46

Bobby Wayne Carroll, 46, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine died Tuesday, December 26, at his home. He was born April 22, 1971 in Estill County and was the son of Wanda Riddell Duncan and the late Wayne Carroll. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda Riddell Duncan; a daughter, Courtney Jane Carroll and fiancé, Lucas Decker of Irvine; three sisters, Tina Cole and husband, Richard Cole of Irvine, Christy Cox and husband, Robbie Cox of Irvine, and Debbie Conrad and husband, Kirk Conrad of Waco; a brother, Billy Carroll of Irvine; a grandchild, Paislee Elizabeth Decker; and many nieces and nephews and other family members.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lucas Decker, Michael Hunt, Ran Hall, Cory Sparks, Kenny Kelly, Todd Riddell, Marty Newton, and Timothy Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Timothy “Beatle” Johnson, Robert Wilson, and Brian Riddell.

Chester Cole, Jr., 74

Chester Cole, Jr., 74, died December 27, at Central Baptist Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Estill County on October 17, 1943. He was the son of the late Chester and Mary Ethel Withers Cole. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He retired from Leggett and Platt. He also worked and owned a service station.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Morefield Cole; three sisters, Doris Fortney and husband, Wendell Fortney of Waco, Lydia Harrison and partner, Elmer Dallas of Irvine, and Carolyn Baber of Irvine; a twin brother, Lester Cole and wife, Barbara Cole of Irvine; two brothers, Norman Cole and wife, Emmaleen Cole of Waco, and Kenny Wayne Cole and wife, Kelly Cole of Lexington.

He is proceeded in death by a brother, Carl Cole; and two sisters, Sally Cole and Shirley Epperson.

Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, December 31, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial at Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Adam Morefield, Clinton Fortney, Brad Hall, Tyler Cole, Caleb Cole, Brandon Hall, Russ Dotson, and Jeff Moreland. Honorary Pallbearers were Lester Cole, Wendell Reed Fortney, Randall Harrison, Chris Cole, and David Epperson.